Mona, who co-founded a Black British Theatre Company, has been described as a trailblazer

Tributes have been pouring in for actress Mona Hammond who has died at the age of 91.

The Jamaican-British actress was best known for her role playing Blossom Jackson in the BBC soap EastEnders and also her role as Susu in Desmond’s during the early nineties.

The sad news was announced on Twitter this morning (Tuesday 5 July).

So, who exactly was Mona Hammond, what has been said about her death and what tributes have people given to her?

Here’s what you need to know.

How was Mona Hammond’s death announced?

Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) chair Marcus Ryder confirmed Mona’s death this morning (Tuesday 5 July) on Twitter.

He said: "It is with sadness that I wake up to the news Mona Hammond has died.

“Among her numerous achievements she co-founded Talawa Theatre Company in 1985.

"She was also [email protected]_London graduate and received an honorary RADA Fellowship in 2019."

What was Mona Hammond’s cause of death?

It is not yet known exactly when Mona died, or what caused her death.

Mona’s family and loved ones are yet to comment.

Who was Mona Hammond?

Mona Hammond, whose real name was Mavis Chin, was a Jamaican-British actress of Chinese descent.

She was born in Jamaica on 1 January 1931, where she lived until she moved to the UK in 1959 on a Jamaican Scholarship.

At first she worked for Norman and Dawbarn Architects, and then attended evening classes at the City Literary Institute in London for two years.

She was awarded a scholarship to attend the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), going on to graduate in 1964.

The much-loved actress was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2005 Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

She was the co-founder of the Talawa Theatre Company, the UK’s outstanding Black British Theatre Company.

What did Mona Hammond star in?

Mona was best known to soap fans for her time gracing Albert Square in BBC One soap Eastenders, playing Blossom Jackson who was the matriarch of the Jackson clan.

She first appeared on our screens as Blossom in 1994 and remained in the role until her exit in 1997.

She went on to return over a decade later, in 2010, when she reprised her role for two episodes.

Playing Blossom was actually Mona’s second time taking on a role in the soap, having first appeared on EastEnders playing the minor part of Michelle Fowler’s midwife in 1986.

Mona was also well-known for playing Susu in Desmond’s throughout the early nineties, and also appearing in subsequent spin-off, Porkpie.

She also appeared in TV shows The Sweeney and Juliet Bravo, and even a cameo on ITV soap Coronation Street.

In addition to being a soap star Mona was also a star of the theatre and first began her acting career on the stage.

She spent two years at the Royal National Theatre in productions including Fuente Ovejuna and Peer Gynt directed by Declan Donnellan, and The Crucible.

Her later acting work featured lots of television work, including roles in the much-loved medical dramas Holby City and Doctors, as well as crime drama series Death in Paradise.

She even made an appearance in the 2008 movie 10,000 BC, directed by Roland Emmerich.

What tributes have people given to Mona Hammond?

Many people have left tributes for Mona Hammond on social media.

One fan said: “This is very sad. She was such a great actor, appeared in so many of my favourite shows. I will miss seeing her in the future. RIP.”

One person called her a legend: “Absolute LEGEND!! Feel like she was everyone’s Mum / Grandma or loveable Aunty! RIEP to the Queen.”

Another fan said: “So sad, she was always so watchable no matter what role she took.”

Loose Women and ITV News presenter Charlene White also gave a tribute.

She said: “Mona Hammond, a trailblazer in every way. Thank-you.”