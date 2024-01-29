A monkey is on the loose after escaping from a wildlife park in the Scottish Highlands.

The Japanese macaque found a way out of its enclosure at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie on Sunday morning. Staff at the park, run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), urged the public not to approach the primate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wildlife park confirmed the escape on Facebook and a search has been launched. Darren McGarry, head of living collections at RZSS, said: “We can confirm one of our Japanese macaques escaped from its enclosure this morning.

“Our charity has set up a team who are working to secure the monkey safely and as quickly as possible. If members of the public encounter the macaque they should contact [email protected] with more information and do not approach it.”