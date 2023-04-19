Moonbin is said to have been found unresponsive in his Seoul apartment by his manager

K-pop star and ASTRO member Moonbin has reportedly been found dead in his Seoul apartment. (Credit: @moon_ko_ng/Instagram)

K-pop star and Astro band member Moonbin has been found dead at the age of 25, the band has confirmed.

The singer was reportedly found in his Seoul apartment by his manager on the evening of 19 April. Astro and their record company Fantagio confirmed the news with a statement posted to social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement, which was posted in Korean, read: "First of all, we apologise for the sad and heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moon Bin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky.

"It is incomparable to the sorrow of the bereaved families who lost their beloved son and brother, but all Astro members, fellow artists and executives and employees of Fantagio are deeply mourning the deceased in such great sadness and shock. It is all the more heartbreaking to deliver sudden news to the fans who supported Moon Bin and gave him generous love.

"It is more heartbreaking because we know the heart of the deceased who always loved and thought of the fans more than anyone else. We sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative reports and malicious reports so that the bereaved families, who are deeply saddened by the sudden upsetting news, can reverently commemorate and lay the deceased to rest.

"According to the will of the bereaved families, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family members and company colleagues attending. Once again, we send our deepest condolences on the last way of the deceased."

Advertisement

Advertisement

His cause of death has yet not been confirmed. Moonbin, who was also an accomplished actor in South Korea, had been a member of the band since its formation in 2015.