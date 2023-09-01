Will any of these football agents or agencies bolster the value of their contractual holdings as the summer transfer window closes today?

It’s one of the busiest times of the year, and a time when those high-paid football agents across parts of Europe are earning a considerable amount of their crust as the summer transfer window closes this evening in the UK. Could we see any last-minute offers that could eclipse the Premier League’s biggest transfers of the window - Moises Caicedo’s move from Brighton to Chelsea for £115 million?

Football agents generate their income through various revenue streams within the football industry with one of the most significant sources of income being transfer fees. When a player moves from one club to another, agents negotiate the terms of the transfer and typically receive a percentage of the total transfer fee as their commission; this percentage can range from 3% to 10% or even higher for high-profile transfers, making it a substantial source of revenue for agents.

Another key income stream for agents is player contracts: agents negotiate the terms of player contracts with clubs, including salary, signing bonuses, and performance-related incentives. They earn a commission on the player's wages, which is commonly around 5% to 10% of the total contract value. Additionally, agents may negotiate endorsement deals for their clients with brands and sponsors, earning a commission on the earnings generated from these agreements, which can vary but often falls between 10% and 20% of the endorsement income.

Agents also play a role in negotiating image rights agreements for players, allowing them to profit from their likeness and personal brand. Other revenue sources include commissions from loan deals when players are temporarily transferred to other clubs, negotiation of performance bonuses, appearance fees, and involvement in contract renewals and extensions.

So who are the current most lucrative football agents in the world today, and will they bolster their contract holdings as the summer transfer window comes to a close today?

Who are the world’s most lucrative football agents?

Information on the contracts held by the agents and agencies included sourced from Forbes and Transfermrkt.

Jonathan Barnett (Contracts: $1.4 Billion)

L-R, Executive VP of Wasserman Media Group Richard Motzkin, Football Agent Dennis Roach, and Jonathan Barnett owner of the Stellar Group during day four of the Soccerex Global Convention at Manchester Central on September 8, 2015 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)

Jonathan Barnett is a renowned figure in the world of football (soccer) as a prominent sports agent and the founder and chairman of the Stellar Group, a leading sports agency specializing in football representation. He is particularly well-known for his role in representing high-profile football players, including Welsh superstar Gareth Bale and English left-back Luke Shaw, who plays for Manchester United. Barnett's track record includes involvement in several high-value contract negotiations, with a reported total contract value of $1.4 billion.

Throughout his career, Jonathan Barnett has not only secured contracts but has also provided invaluable guidance and support to his clients, assisting with various aspects of their careers, including sponsorships and endorsements. His commitment to the well-being and success of his clients has earned him the trust and loyalty of top football talent.

Jorge Mendes (Contracts: $1 Billion):

Portuguese football agent Jorge Mendes poses on arrival for the world premiere of the film Ronaldo in central London on November 9, 2015. (Credit: JACK TAYLOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Jorge Mendes is a towering figure in the world of football as one of the most influential and successful sports agents globally. He is the founder of Gestifute, a renowned sports agency specializing in football representation and boasts an impressive client roster. Mendes has been instrumental in representing and negotiating contracts for some of the biggest names in the football world. Notable among his clients is the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom Mendes has had a long-standing professional relationship. Additionally, he has represented esteemed football manager José Mourinho.

One of Mendes's most remarkable achievements was his pivotal role in orchestrating the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United to Real Madrid, which, at the time, set a world-record transfer fee. Mendes's reputation for securing high-profile transfers and favourable contracts for his clients has solidified his status as a preeminent football agent.

Rafaela Pimenta (Contracts: $1 Billion):

Rafaela Pimenta is a remarkable figure in the world of football, emerging as a pivotal figure within the football agency industry following the passing of the renowned super-agent Mino Raiola in April. A lover of football from her Brazilian roots, Pimenta initially embarked on a career in government, focusing on jurisprudence after her studies at the University of Sao Paulo.

Her life took a fortuitous turn when she crossed paths with Mino Raiola during a charity football match organized by Brazilian football legends Rivaldo and Cesar Sampaio. This encounter sparked a deep and immediate trust and respect, leading to Raiola's invitation for her to join his Monaco-based agency. Despite not being a family member, Pimenta's rare trustworthiness and competence earned her a place at Raiola's side, and after his passing, she inherited his agency, along with its esteemed clientele, worth over £1 billion in market value.

Unique Sports Group (Contracts: $849 Million):

Unique Sports Group is the result of a merger between UK agency Unique Sports Management and Germany's International Sports Management, creating a formidable presence in the football agency landscape. This union elevates Unique Sports Group into the ranks of the world's top five football agencies, boasting a collective client market value exceeding £670 million.

The agency represents a diverse and extensive client base, with over 300 players under its management. Among its notable clients are football stars such as Reece James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Hakan Calhanoglu, Callum Wilson, Ryan Sessegnon, Matthias Ginter, and Kevin Volland.

Volker Struth (Contracts: Contracts $418.1 Million):

Guest and Volker Struth attend the SportsTotal Christmas Party and foundation gala at Flora Koeln on December 01, 2019 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Joshua Sammer/Getty Images)

In 2007, Struth's life took a pivotal turn when he received encouragement from football manager Reiner Calmund, whom he considered a paternal figure.

That year, Struth founded Sports360, a company specializing in advising and brokering professional football players. While he initially retained full ownership, he later sold a 33% stake in the company to Dirk Hebel for €100,000. Despite receiving multimillion-euro acquisition offers for his firm, Struth declined and continued to solidify his position as one of Germany's most successful player agents.