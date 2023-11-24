The mother of one of the teenagers who died in a horror car crash in North Wales earlier this week has paid tribute to her son, Harvey Owen.

The mother of one of the four teenagers who tragically died in a horror car crash earlier this week has paid tribute to him. Harvey Owen, 17, was found in an overturned car in Snowdonia, North Wales on Tuesday alongside his friends Wilf Fitchett, Jevon Hirst and Hugo Morris, who are aged between 16-18.

The Shrewsbury teenagers were reported missing from an overnight camping trip on Sunday (November 19), which prompted an extensive search until they were found in the silver Ford Fiesta, which was partially in water off the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog on Tuesday (November 21).

In a tribute shared with North Wales Police, Harvey's mother, Crystal Owen, said "there are absolutely no words to describe the pain" they are feeling and that it was "unbearable" to think of and "even harder to accept."

She said: "There is never a time to lose a child but this feels so much more gut wrenching as he was literally thriving in life and had everything to live for. The fact that Harvey will always be 17 is unbearable to think of and even harder to accept.

"Please hold your loved ones tight, all the minor things we worry about are irrelevant, life is so short and can be so cruel. I’ve lost my boy, the boy I absolutely adored, and I can’t accept that I won’t be able to hold him again or tell him I love him again.”

Earlier this week, Superintendent Owain Llewellyn of North Wales Police described the crash as a "tragic accident." However, the investigation into the reasons behind the car leaving the road is still ongoing.

In a recent update on Wednesday, Superintendent Llewellyn said that officers are currently receiving support from the North West Underwater Search Team, and the road will continue to be closed during this period.

Harvey also leaves behind his big sister, Yasmin who he "idolised and spent his whole life looking up to her" and two younger sisters, Sophia and Olivia, "who he absolutely adored" and that he "was never too old for a hug."

Crystal said Harvey was a "unique" and "special" person who touched so many people along the way and he recently developed a passion for working with bread and dreamed of having his own bread shop and cafe one day.

She said: “From the moment Harvey was born, he was special, a truly longed for baby who made me feel so complete and a much-wanted sibling for Yasmin. The bond between them was something every parent would dream of. He idolised his big sister and spent his whole life looking up to her and copying everything she ever did down to his quirky, sometimes questionable fashion sense and even his feminist views.

"Harvey grew up to be family orientated, he had two younger sisters, Sophia and Olivia who he absolutely adored and who idolised him, their big brother. He was never too old for a hug. I know it sounds like a cliche, but Harvey was a unique and special person who touched so many people along the way.

“Laid back, charismatic, cheeky, a boy not of his time, he always thought outside the box, he was creative and funny. A boy that preferred to be outside and active. He was the most gentle soul, always feeling empathy for people and seeing the good in everyone. Quirky, a trendsetter, loving, pure and hilarious, he was so dopey at times it was annoying but he was so lovable it was hard to stay mad at him for long!

“He was always passionate about his latest craze, whether that be his pets, BMX, his skateboarding or more recently his passion for playing guitar, jazz music, poetry and art. He loved having jamming sessions with his little sisters, him playing his guitar and them dancing to his music. Lately he had developed a passion for working with bread and dreamed of one day having his own bread shop and cafe.

“Everyone has a funny story to tell about Harvey and it's these stories that are keeping us going, making us laugh between the tears and will continue to live on. There is never a time to lose a child but this feels so much more gut wrenching as he was literally thriving in life and had everything to live for.

“Harvey was perfect when he came into the world and he will go out that way. He never caused ill will, he did no harm, he wronged nobody, he was and will forever be a son we can be proud of."