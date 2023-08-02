Rachel Tunstill killed Mia Kelly in the bathroom of her Burnley home and dumped the newborn in her kitchen bin

A mother who stabbed her own newborn baby daughter to death with scissors has died in custody, Lancashire Police has confirmed.

Rachel Tunstill, a mental healthcare boss, killed Mia Kelly in the bathroom of her home in Burnley in 2017. She then placed her body in a plastic bag before dumping it into her kitchen bin.

Rachel Tunstill killed newborn Mia Kelly in the bathroom of her Burnley home and dumped it in her kitchen bin - Credit: Lancashire Police

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Lancashire Police spokesperson has now confirmed that the 32-year-old died on Tuesday, August 1. Tunstill was serving prison time at HMP Syal in Cheshire when she lost her life.

The force said in a statement: "HMP Styal prisoner Rachel Tunstill died in custody on 1 August 2023. As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate."

Tunstil was originally found guilty of murder and was jailed for 20 years following a trial at Preston Crown Court in 2017. But the conviction was quashed as the Court of Appeal ruled the jury should have been offered a verdict of infanticide.