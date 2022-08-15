Sophie Hinchliffe and husband Jamie have given one lucky family their former home, worth £600k

Sophie Hinchliffe has delighted her followers by giving a family in need her £600,000 home, after she moved into her Essex farmhouse.

The 32-year-old, who is best known as Mrs Hinch, recently bought a £1 million farm house with her husband and didn’t need the capital from selling their house in Maldon, Essex.

The social media influencer has her own cleaning books, a bestselling memoir and has fond memories of recording her cleaning tips inside the gifted property.

Choosing not to profit frpm her old home, Sophie told The Sun: “We haven’t sold it - we’re not renting out the house, we are just handing our keys over to an incredible family to start a new chapter in their lives so they too can build a life they have also dreamed of.

Mrs Hinch gives away £600,000 home (Instagram/mrshinchhome)

“To even be in a position to do this is something I’ll never truly believe and never stop being thankful for. But personally for me, to see another family have some relief and happiness in their life that they deserved because they have been through so much is one of the most incredible feelings in the world.”

Sophie, who lives with her husband Jamie, 42, their two children Ronnie and Lennie and cocker spaniel Henry, has divided opinion with the seemingly kind act.

“That’s nice of her to lend her house to someone,” one Twitter user said.

Another wrote: “What a kind & thoughtful woman ”

A third added: “This story isn’t as fabulous as you make it out to be. You are made to think that she’s let some random homeless stranger move in rent free. Instead it’s just her sister ( who could be homeless and with not a pot to p*** in ).”

Sophie has been showing renovations for her new five bedroom house with her 4.5million Instgram followers.

One video shows the impressive master bedroom, which contains a four poster bed, a chaise lounge and chandelier lighting.

It also has matching cabinets to complement the space.

Wanting to show her gratitude towards her fans, Sophie said: "Thank you all for following our journey from the beginning to now, it’s been an adventure to say the least. Please know I see you all. Forever grateful."

Close friend and TV personality Stacey Solomon showed her excitement, commenting: “Can’t wait for sleepovers! Jamie can top and toe with Henry😂🖤🤍”