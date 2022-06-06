Two of Hollywood’s biggest names, Jennifer Lopez and Jack Black have been given special awards at this year’s MTV Awards.
British talent including Daniel Radcliffe and Sophia Di Martino were also recognised at the annual TV and film ceremony, which honours fan favourites on both the big and small screens.
So, what are the MTV Awards, who won accolades, and what awards did Jennifer Lopez and Jack Black win?
Here’s everything you need to know.
What are the MTV Awards?
The annual MTV Awards celebrates fans’ favourite shows, stars and films.
The ceremony has two halves; one looking at scripted shows and a second unscripted shows.
The awards are known for unusual categories, such as Best Kiss, Here for the Hookup and Most Frightened Performance, and also the quirky golden popcorn bucket trophies.
This year’s ceremony took place on Sunday 5 June at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, and was hosted by High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens.
It featured DJ music from rapper Snoop Dogg and performances from Diplo and Swae Lee, who teamed up for a musical tribute to Elvis Presley.
What awards did Jennifer Lopez and Jack Black win?
Lopez was given the generation award and Black was honoured with the accolade for comedic genius.
Actress and singer Lopez read out “a different kind of list” of thank yous including “disappointment and failure” as she accepted her award.
“You’re only as good as the people you work with, and if you’re lucky they make you better. And I have been very lucky in that regard,” she said, becoming visibly emotional.
“Thank all those people who give me this life, who broke my heart… thank you to disappointment and failure… and my children for teaching me to love.”
She added: “I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face or when I wasn’t in the room, that I couldn’t do this. I really don’t think I could have done this without you.”
Black was dressed as a panda when he went onstage to accept his prize.
The actor and comedian performed a forward roll and danced around the stage before speaking.
He said: “Comedy genius are you kidding, for what? It’s ridiculous, I don’t deserve it but I will take it. Thank you, MTV.”
He added: “This is for all the school of rockers and all the Tenacious D disciples.”
What is the full list of winners?
There were several accolades given out under various categories.
Here is the full list of winners.
Scripted Categories
Best Movie
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Show
Euphoria
Best Performance in a Movie
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Performance in a Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Comedic Performance
Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
Best Hero
Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
Best Villain
Daniel Radcliffe, The Lost City
Best Kiss
Poopies and the snake, Jackass Forever
Most Frightened Performance
Jenna Ortega, Scream
Best Fight
Cassie vs. Maddy, Euphoria
Best Breakthrough Performance
Sophia Di Martino, Loki
Best Team
Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson, Loki
Here for the Hookup
Euphoria
Best Song
“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez (Marry Me)
Best Musical Moment
“Dance With Me” (Heartstopper)
Unscripted Categories
Best Music Documentary
Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
Best Docu-Reality Show
Selling Sunset
Best Reality Star
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Best Reality Romance
Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
Best Competition Series
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Best Lifestyle Show
Selena + Chef
Best Unscripted Series
The D’Amelio Show
Best Talk/Topical Show
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Best Host
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Breakthrough Social Star
Bella Poarch
Best Fight
“Bosco vs. Lady Camden,” RuPaul’s Drag Race
Best Reality Return
Paris Hilton, Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love