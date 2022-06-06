Celebrities J-Lo and Zendaya and TV show Europhia are among the big winners at the 2022 MTV Awards

Two of Hollywood ’s biggest names, Jennifer Lopez and Jack Black have been given special awards at this year’s MTV Awards.

British talent including Daniel Radcliffe and Sophia Di Martino were also recognised at the annual TV and film ceremony, which honours fan favourites on both the big and small screens.

So, what are the MTV Awards, who won accolades, and what awards did Jennifer Lopez and Jack Black win?

What are the MTV Awards?

The annual MTV Awards celebrates fans’ favourite shows, stars and films.

The ceremony has two halves; one looking at scripted shows and a second unscripted shows.

The awards are known for unusual categories, such as Best Kiss, Here for the Hookup and Most Frightened Performance, and also the quirky golden popcorn bucket trophies.

This year’s ceremony took place on Sunday 5 June at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, and was hosted by High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens.

It featured DJ music from rapper Snoop Dogg and performances from Diplo and Swae Lee, who teamed up for a musical tribute to Elvis Presley.

What awards did Jennifer Lopez and Jack Black win?

Lopez was given the generation award and Black was honoured with the accolade for comedic genius.

Actress and singer Lopez read out “a different kind of list” of thank yous including “disappointment and failure” as she accepted her award.

“You’re only as good as the people you work with, and if you’re lucky they make you better. And I have been very lucky in that regard,” she said, becoming visibly emotional.

“Thank all those people who give me this life, who broke my heart… thank you to disappointment and failure… and my children for teaching me to love.”

She added: “I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face or when I wasn’t in the room, that I couldn’t do this. I really don’t think I could have done this without you.”

Black was dressed as a panda when he went onstage to accept his prize.

The actor and comedian performed a forward roll and danced around the stage before speaking.

He said: “Comedy genius are you kidding, for what? It’s ridiculous, I don’t deserve it but I will take it. Thank you, MTV.”

He added: “This is for all the school of rockers and all the Tenacious D disciples.”

What is the full list of winners?

There were several accolades given out under various categories.

Here is the full list of winners.

Scripted Categories

Best Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Show

Euphoria

Best Performance in a Movie

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance in a Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Comedic Performance

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

Best Hero

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

Best Villain

Daniel Radcliffe, The Lost City

Best Kiss

Poopies and the snake, Jackass Forever

Most Frightened Performance

Jenna Ortega, Scream

Best Fight

Cassie vs. Maddy, Euphoria

Best Breakthrough Performance

Sophia Di Martino, Loki

Best Team

Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson, Loki

Here for the Hookup

Euphoria

Best Song

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez (Marry Me)

Best Musical Moment

“Dance With Me” (Heartstopper)

Unscripted Categories

Best Music Documentary

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

Best Docu-Reality Show

Selling Sunset

Best Reality Star

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Best Reality Romance

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

Best Competition Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best Lifestyle Show

Selena + Chef

Best Unscripted Series

The D’Amelio Show

Best Talk/Topical Show

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Best Host

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Breakthrough Social Star

Bella Poarch

Best Fight

“Bosco vs. Lady Camden,” RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best Reality Return