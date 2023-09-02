Pretty Little Thing, Designed by Naomi Campbell will be showcased in New York

Naomi Campbell has divided the fashion world with her Pretty Little Thing collaboration, which is set to launch on September 5 2023. The new ‘Pretty Little Thing, Designed by Naomi Campbell’ collection will be showcased just before New York Fashion Week begins at the Cipriani restaurant in Manhattan.

It seems a bizarre move for the supermodel who is best known for working with high-end brands such as Versace, Vivienne Westwood and Chanel.

Naomi Campbell Pretty Little Thing Vicnate

Naomi Campbell, 53, is one of the original supermodels who has worked with luxury brands that I could only dream of being able to afford. So I was initially delighted when I heard the news that she would be creating an affordable collection for the online fashion brand Pretty Little Thing.

Speaking to WWD Naomi Campbell said, “It's getting to know a whole different audience that I didn't know before or I thought I didn't know, or I thought they didn't know me”.

Naomi explained "I know that it's fast fashion, and that people have their criticism, I'm not denying them. But as a changemaker, I felt this was a great way to effect change in the industry in getting my emerging designers recognised and seeing them on a global platform."

I completely understand where she is coming from but it raises the question: is it an absolute genius fashion move or fashion faux pas?

Honestly, if Naomi Campbell had created a budget-friendly fashion range when I was 16-24 (the average age of a PLT customer) I would have been so excited to purchase items and be able to say “I own a dress designed by Naomi Campbell.’ I would have strutted down the high street in the black faux leather trench coat (£100) thinking I was now in the super league of high-end fashion.

However, over the last few years the fashion world - and myself included - has changed the way we think and shop. More and more companies are steering away from fast fashion and the throwaway mentality, instead looking to be more ethical and sustainable.

Naomi Campbell Pretty Little Thing Collab

Why would Naomi Campbell be supporting PLT when according to a 2020 report by The Guardian “Pretty Little Thing was marked down in the Human Rights category because its parent company Boohoo Group was found to be selling clothes made by Pakistani workers who earned 29p per hour?”

That same year Naomi Campbell was honoured with the Global Advocacy Award at the Human Rights Campaign's 19th annual Greater New York Gala in recognition of her passionate role as an advocate.

Pretty Little Thing Website states: "Looking after the planet is more important than ever, and like many others, we want to help create a more sustainable future. We endeavour to make a positive change with the platform and resources we have and will continue to work towards ways in which we can do better and be better."