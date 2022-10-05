The likes of Henry Cavill, Idris Elba and Rege-Jean Page are all in the running to become the next James Bond

The search for the next James Bond is on, and producers have said the chosen actor must commit to a decade’s worth of films.

After the way the most recent film, 2021’s No Time To Die ended, Daniel Craig will not be returning as James Bond.

So British producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are on the hunt for the next secret agent. In an interview with Variety, they said: “When we cast Bond, it’s a 10-12-year commitment. Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it].”

The likes of Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig all held the role for ten years or more. Despite the producers saying it is still “early days”, people are predicting who they think will fill the shoes.

There have been 25 James Bond films, starting with Dr. No in 1962 - and it looks like we can expect another few decades of the spy thriller yet.

With SkyBet , you can actually place a bet on who you think will be the next Bond, with the likes of Henry Cavil, Idris Elba and Rege-Jean Page taking the top spots. So let’s have a look at which actors are in the running and the odds, based on SkyBet.

Who could be the next James Bond?

Henry Cavill - 7/2

Superman and The Witcher star Henry Cavill is now favourite to land the role, with a 27.26% probability of becoming Bond. He's no stranger to playing iconic British characters - he'll be portraying Sherlock Holmes in the next Enola Holmes film.

Henry Cavill, 39, is from Saint Helier in Jersey. He is most famed for his role as Superman in the DC Universe and as Sherlock Holmes in Netflix’s Enola Holmes.

The actor auditioned for the role of James Bond in 2006, however Casino Royale director Martin Campbell felt he was “too young” at the age of 22.

In an interview with Cinemablena, Martin said: “I did test him for Bond, as you know. He did a very good test, [but] he was too young, and also he wasn’t as experienced as Daniel. Daniel just fitted the part from being a superb actor, and probably the best actor amongst them all.”

This time round, 16 years later, could Henry be too old for the role?

Idris Elba - 4/1

For every £2 you bet on Henry Cavil, you win £7 back - plus your stake.

50-year-old Idris Elba is from Hackney, London. He is famous for his roles in HBO’s The Wire and BBC’s Luther, as well as the newly released film Beast.

He is by far one of the most anticipated actors to take on the role, with rumours of him becoming the next Bond starting as early as 2005.

Recently, a picture of him in a black suit holding a gun has put fans into a frenzy.

However the Luther actor has said it is not his “goal” to become Bond.

Speaking on The Shop podcast, he said: “It is not a goal for my career. I don’t think that playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals.

“It will definitely satisfy the will of a nation. I’m not gonna lie, every corner of the world I go, and I’m talking about different cultures, they always go ‘Bond.’ And I feel it is beyond me at this junction. It’s beyond me. It’s not a question of, should I, do I, will I. It is what the will of the nation dictates sometimes.”

Rege-Jean Page - 5/1

Rege-Jean Page, 34, is from London. He is best known for his break-out role as Simon Basset in Netflix drama Bridgerton.

However he has acted professionally since 2001, with roles in BBC’s Waterloo Road and ABC’S For the People.

After deciding in April 2021 that he would not be returning for season two of Bridgerton, he later did an interview with The Mirror who asked him about the casting for James Bond.

He told the publication: “Ah, the B word. I think if you are British and do anything of note, that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that.

“That’s fairly normal and I’m flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed. The concept of having plans in this moment in history is mildly hilarious. I’ve given up making them.”

Tom Hardy - 7/1

Tom Hardy, 45, is from Hammersmith in London. He is famed for his roles in Venom, Legend and Mad Max: Fury Road. He also famously played main character Alfie Solomons, from 2014 to 2022, in hit series Peaky Blinders.

Fans began anticipating Tom’s fit for the role when he played Clarkie in Layer Cake.

However, the 2004 film actually became Daniel Craig’s unofficial audition for the role.

Sounds like this didn’t completely put Tom off, as in a 2017 interview with The Daily Beast he said: “You know, there’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group that, if you talk about it, you’re automatically out of the race.

“So I can’t possibly comment on that one. If I mention it, it’s gone…”

So, if we don’t hear anything from the Venom actor, maybe it’s because he really wants the role?

Aidan Turner - 10/1

Aidan Turner, 39, is the first non-British actor in the odds. He is from Clondalkin in Ireland, just south of the capital city, Dublin.

He is best known for playing Ross Poldark in BBC’s One’s Poldark. The drama series ran from 2015 to 2019, and Aidan soon became a heartthrob to those watching.

He also portrayed Kili in The Hobbit franchise, The Hobbit (2012), The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) and The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies (2014).

Aidan has previously shown his interest in the 007 role, during an interview with The Daily Mail in 2018, he said: “There’s someone else playing the role at the moment, but when it’s free I’ll have a look at it.”