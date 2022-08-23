Nicole Kidman flaunts her ripped physique on the latest cover of Perfect Magazine

Nicole Kidman has impressed many after flexing her toned biceps in a halter neck tank top paired with a silver mini skirt on the cover of Perfect magazine.

The actress, 55, shared the image with her 8.5million Instagram followers and on the magazine’s social media account.

It was snapped by Malaysian-Chinese photographer Zhong Lin, while the issue celebrates the news that Nicole Kidman has been honoured with the first ever ‘Perfect Icon’ award.

The cover is just one of a series of edgy photographs taken by Zhong Lin, for Perfect magazine, which celebrates the greatest icons in popular culture.

Nicole Kidman evidently looks decades younger and by wearing a long sleek red wig, she seems reminiscent of her character in the 1998 fantasy-drama movie Practical Magic.

In recent times her go-to signature style has been long, blonde and relaxed, while on red carpets she tends to opt for classic waves or an occasional up-do.

She stands strong on the cover with her fists raised and her biceps flexed, the photoshoot also unveiled her perfectly chiselled legs when posing in a micro mini Diesel skirt and a cropped halter-neck from the same brand.

This is not the first time this year that Nicole has made headlines for a magazine cover.

She caused controversy in February when she graced the cover of Vanity Fair, wearing a barely there Miu Miu mini skirt and crop top which showed off her impressive abs.

It received mixed reviews, with many gushing over the Big Little Lies star, while others accused the publication of using too much PhotoShop to alter the actress’ body and complexion.

Many claimed the Vanity Fair photoshoot was far too raunchy for a woman of Nicole’s age and professional standards.

Nicole spoke with Australian filmmaker Baz Lurman, for the June issue of Vogue Australia .

She said that she actually “begged” magazine stylist Katie Grand, to let her wear the mini low-rise skirt for Vanity Fair.

She went on to explain that a different outfit was pre-selected for her on the day, but she insisted on wearing the “barely there” outfit instead.

Kidman recalled: “I was like, "No, no, I like this one! Am I allowed to wear that?," she then added that Katie Grand had asked whether she was actually being serious.

The actress continued: “Katie was like, "You’re willing to wear that?!" And I said, "Wear it?! I’m begging you to wear it!"’

Nicole Kidman for Perfect Magazine, wearing Glenn Martins - Styled by Robbie Spencer (Photo credit: Instagram/ @nicolekidman/Zhong Lin)

Regardless of people’s opinion on the actress being ‘age appropriate’, she appeared in Perfect Magazine shamelessly confident in the bold fashion look.

In particular the mother-of-four flaunted her long toned legs in a black balloon-sleeved bodysuit, which she paired with enormous latex thigh-high boots.

The Moulin Rouge star has two adopted children with ex Tom Cruise, and two biological children with her husband, musician Keith Urban.

Kidman is soon set to appear in the upcoming Aquaman sequel, alongside Jason Momoa, which has wrapped filming and is slated for release in 2023.