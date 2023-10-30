Nigel Farage says 'seriously considering' joining ITV show 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here'
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage says he's 'in talks' to join 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here'
Nigel Farage is reportedly taking a potential opportunity to join the cast of "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!" very seriously. The former leader of both Ukip and the Brexit Party has disclosed that he had previously declined offers to participate in the show. However, in recent days, he has engaged in contractual discussions with the ITV show.
Addressing the online speculation during his GB News show on Monday night, Mr Farage said: “Unlike previous years, I am giving it very, very serious consideration. Why? Well you’ve got about 10 million young people who watch that programme.
Advertisement
Advertisement
These are people who don’t really watch the news or read newspapers, but they still care about the country they live in and their futures, and actually, in many ways, the futures of young people in Britain had been blighted.
“They haven’t got the same opportunities that their parents and grandparents had and they’d love to look for solutions. So in my mind, if I was to do it, I might be able to connect with that audience, because goodness me they all watch I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”
Contestants for the show, which is hosted by Ant & Dec and taped in Australia, are usually unveiled shortly before the show begins. The 2023 series is set to premiere later this year.
Mr Farage would not be the first politician to join the reality tv show. Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, was paid £320,000 to appear on I'm a Celebrity last year. According to the register of MPs' financial interests, the lawmaker who was forced to resign from the cabinet for violating Covid guidelines contributed 3% of the fee to charity.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Others who have appeared on the show include Nadine Dorries, who was censured by the parliamentary standards committee for failing to declare her fee for appearing in 2012, Edwina Currie, who appeared in 2014, and Stanley Johnson, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father, who appeared in 2017.