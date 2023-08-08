The actor revealed that Will Byers being able to embrace his sexuality had helped him do the same

Noah Schnapp has shared that he is grateful for his Stranger Things character’s role in helping him come out.

The 18-year-old actor who plays the role of Will Byers in the hit Netflix drama has revealed that his character embracing his sexuality had helped him do the same.

Speaking in an interview with Variety, he also shared both his co-star Millie Bobby Brown and twin sister’s reaction to the news. Schnapps explained: “I think if I never played that character, I probably would still be closeted.”

However, his sister’s comments have been raising some eyebrows on social media. So, what did Noah Schnapp say about coming out and everything you need to know about Millie Bobby Brown and his sister’s reaction.

What has Noah Schnapp said about coming out?

In an interview with Variety, Schnapp has revealed that he is grateful for his Stranger Things character’s role in helping him come out. He explained that Will Byers being able to embrace his sexuality had helped him do the same.

Noah Schnapp plays Will Byers in Netflix hit Stranger Things (Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT)

Schnapp said: “Once I did fully embrace that Will was gay, it was just an exponential speed towards accepting it for myself”. He continued: “I would be in a completely different place if I didn’t have Will to portray, and to embrace and help me accept myself. I think if I never played that character, I probably would still be closeted.”

Speaking about his character coming out, he said: “It kind of blew up in the press, and everyone was like, ‘Oh, Will’s gay! Hooray!’.

“I saw all these comments on Instagram and TikTok. There was not one bad thing about him being gay. I was like, ‘If he has all this support, then why should I worry about anything?’”

Schnapp came out in a TikTok video posted on 5 January. He shared a clip of himself which included the text: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was “we know”.”

In the caption, Schnapp added: “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

What was Millie Bobby Brown’s reaction?

Schnapp told his friend and Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown before releasing his TikTok video. He explained to Variety, “I kept trying to do it in person with her, and it was too hard,” with the young actor instead opting to share the news over FaceTime.

He said: “So then I just FaceTimed her one day in the middle of a Party City and I was like, ‘Millie, I’m gay.’ And she was like ‘Oh, Schnapper! You told me finally!’”

Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown are close friends (Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

What did his sister say?

Schnapp also revealed how his twin sister, Chloe reacted after he came out to her. Speaking to Variety he explained she was one of the first people he had come out to, he said: “I can’t tell anyone else before I tell my own twin sister - she’ll kill me”. He continued: “She was ecstatic. She said that she would’ve hated the idea of me marrying another girl and having to compete with that girl for attention.” He added: “The fact that now it’ll be a guy, she was like, ‘Oh, he’ll be my best friend’.”

The statement has raised eyebrows on social media, with some fans making reference to Sigmund Freud. Account user bymeg, tweeted: “rip sigmund freud you would have loved noah schnapp revealing his twin sister’s reaction to him coming out”.