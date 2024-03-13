Olivia Munn has been diagnosed with breast cancer. PIcture: Getty Images

Actress Olivia Munn has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. The 43-year-old, who is known for her role in X-Men: Apocalypse as Psylocke, said she had undergone four surgeries in the last 10 months for an 'aggressive, fast moving' form of cancer.

The mum-of-one took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 13) to update her fans on her diagnosis. She said she was lucky to have caught it "with enough time that I had options", as she urges other women to do a regular health check-up.

She wrote: "In February of 2023, in an effort to be more proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks you for 90 cancer genes. I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene). My sister Sara had just tested negative as well. We called each other and high-fived over the phone. The same winter I also had a negative mammogram. Two months later I was diagnosed with breast cancer.'

She continued: "In the past 10 months I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can't even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I could ever have imagined. Surprisingly, I've only cried twice. I guess I haven't felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled my emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded.

"I've tended to let people see me when I have energy, when I can get dressed and get out of the house, when I can take my baby boy to the park. I've kept the diagnosis and the worry and the recovery and the pain medicine and the paper gowns private. I needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing."

Olivia also praised her OBGYN for deciding to calculate her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score as she wouldn't have found her cancer for another year. She said: "The fact that she did saved my life. Dr Aliabadi looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history, and the fact I had my first child after the age of 30. She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37 per cent.

"Because of that score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer. 30 days after that biopsy I had a double mastectomy. I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next."

Olivia, who attended the Oscars 2024 at the weekend alongside her partner and stand-up comedian John Mulaney, added: "I'm lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day."

She also urged her followers to ask their doctors to calculate their Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score as well as insisting women keep up with their annual mammograms and breast MRIs. She added: "I'm so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this. I'm so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect.

"For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes. Thank you to the friends who've had breast cancer and the friends who connected me to friends who have had breast cancer for guiding me through some of my most uncertain and overwhelming months.

"I am extremely grateful for nurses, patient coordinators and staff at the Cedars-Sinai in LA and Saint John's in Santa Monica. I want to specifically thank my surgical oncologist Dr Armando Giuliano, my reconstructive surgeon, Dr Jay Orringer, my oncologist Dr Monica Mita and especially my guardian angel, Dr Thais Aliabadi. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey."