Marry Me is the long awaited new album from Olly Murs inspired by fiance Amelia Tank

Olly Murs has admitted that he felt his character was judged by fans after recieving backlash for his new song ‘I Hate You When You’re Drunk’.

The singer, 38, from Witham, released his long awaited new album ‘Marry Me’, after being inspired by his fiancé Amelia Tank, who he proposed to in June. The couple have been dating since 2019 and are set to tie the knot in 2023 after his UK tour.

Advertisement

Olly found fame in 2009 after appearing on ITV’s The X-Factor, where he came second place and just lost out to winner Joe Mceldery.

The Dear Darlin’ singer has since gone onto carve out a successful solo music career, while also being a judge on BBC The Voice series alongside Tom Jones and Will-I-Am and he is a regular player in the Soccer Aid charity game.

Advertisement

He has had four UK number one singles with ‘Please Don’t Let Me Go’, ‘Heart Skips a Beat’, ‘Dance With Me Tonight’ and ‘Troublemaker’.

The new album Marry Me was released on Friday (2 December) and received rave reviews from fans, however one of the tracks ‘I Hate You When Your Drunk’ has divided fans.

Advertisement

London World spoke to Olly to find out more about the album, the backlash over the song and what his plans are for Christmas.

Olly Murs Marry Me Album (EMI Records)

How does Marry Me differ from your previous albums?

Marry Me is Olly Murs’ seventh studio album and the first with new record label EMI Records, having left RCA in 2022 after 12 years. The LP has 11 songs that demonstrate his new sound.

Advertisement

Olly said: “This album has evolved. I’ve just got a bit older and a bit wiser and I feel stronger and fitter. I just feel like it’s a new me.

“Marry me is such a proud record. I think it’s some of the best writing I’ve ever done and the best overall album I’ve ever done from track 1 to track 11 I’msuper proud of it.”

Advertisement

Hinting at his favourite song, Olly added: “Let me just say it’s a song we [songwriters] wrote about Amelia just at the moment before we’re about to have our first dance.”

How do you feel about the backlash ‘I Hate You When You’re Drunk’ has received?

“Obviously it’s upsetting. I’m not surprised that the world we live in at the moment people have taken the song too literal. I think it’s like reading a text message from someone you can sort of take it out of context,” Olly said.

Advertisement

“When you hear the song and hear the performance it’s a bit more tongue and cheek. It’s relatable to the fact you hate anyone when they’re drunk if they’ve annoyed you or just doing stupid things but there’s a lot of love in the song its not that negative.”

Olly admitted that he felt his character was put into question based on the lyrics, while adding that the majority of his fans have been supportive.

Advertisement

He said: “Everyones entitled to their own opinion. What’s more upsetting is people judging my character. My friends, my family and people I’m close to know the type of person I am and my fans. My fans have been amazing and the support they have given me has been incredible.”

The singer revealed he’s excited to reunite with his fans on tour, saying: “Being with the fans I know it sounds cliche to say it but it genuinely is incredible. It’s lovely performing every night on stage. It’s what I love doing, all the other stuff that comes with it is irrelevant.”

Will your fiancé Amelia be going on tour with you?

Advertisement

Olly and bodybuilder Amelia, who have been together since 2019, briefly split up when he was being very “wishy-washy” in the early stages of their relationship.

The couple are now loved up and set to marry in 2023 after Olly’s UK tour.

Advertisement

Revealing if Amelia will be joining him on the road, Olly said: “We’ve not really spoken about it. She works full time so it might be difficult.

“Especially as we have a dog together. Unless I take the dog on tour, which as much as I love her she’s a right little madam and she might be a pain in the a**.”

Have you made a start on your wedding plans?

“Yeah we are doing ok and all feel it’s going in the right direction. I’ve had a bit of a say Amelia comes up to me when she wants or needs things and asks can you approve this but we are in a really good place,” Olly said.

Advertisement

Are you excited to perform at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park venue?

Advertisement

Olly is set to perform on the Wild Live stage as part of his 'Marry Me' Tour on Saturday 26th August 2023.

“I’ve never been there before and I love doing new venues, new towns and new places I’ve never been to. I can’t wait, it’s gonna be brilliant. I’ve no idea what to expect. I might be on stage with a giraffe behind me,” Olly said.

What can you tell us about the Luke Evans Christmas special TV programme?

Advertisement

The hour long special will see Hollywood star Luke Evans joined by an impressive list of special guests for a night of music, aired on BBC One Wales and BBC Two.

Olly said: “I’d never met Luke Evans before so it was an honour for me he’s such a great actor. Lovely lovely guy really down to earth, beautiful to be around, fantastic, yeah he’s brilliant. It’s a fantastic show. I think it’s gonna be on tv over xmas or just before xmas. It was an honour, really really good fun.

Advertisement

“There’s loads of different singers Nicole Sherzinger, Beverley Knight, Leanne rimes, we all come on and perform two songs. It’s a really great show. He put it together brilliantly and fairplay as well as he smashed it.”

Discussing his own plans for Christmas, Olly added: “I’m not even thinking that far ahead at the minute just resting and chilling with the family eating what I want and enjoying myself.”

Olly Murs photo Edward Cooke.

As a huge football fan, can you tell us, is it ‘coming home?

Advertisement

“I think once we get through France it’s gonna be an unbelievable game I reckon it’s gonna be a draw two all, extra time and penalties for England to win,” Olly said.