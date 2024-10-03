Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alford Gardner, who was one of Britain's last surviving passengers of the Empire Windrush, has died aged 98.

The pioneering Leeds legend will be remembered for breaking down racial barriers, including by setting up the nation’s first Caribbean cricket club just months after he came to the UK from Jamaica.

He was among the first to arrive from the Windrush generation, or those who travelled from Caribbean countries between 1948 and 1971 answering Britain’s call to help fill post-war labour shortages.

Mr Gardner set up the Caribbean cricket club in 1948, just three months after his arrival. The Prince of Wales previously praised his “positive spirit” in a special documentary about the Windrush Generation, describing how Mr Gardner “changed the lives of so many”.

The HMT Empire Windrush first docked in Essex in 1948. In 2018, it emerged that the UK Home Office had kept no records of those granted permission to stay, and had not issued the paperwork they needed to confirm their status.

It meant that people were unable to prove they were in the country legally and were prevented from accessing healthcare, work and housing and threatened with deportation.

As news of Mr Gardner's death broke, countless heartfelt tributes were shared online.

Leading the tributes, veteran broadcaster Floella Benjamin said in a post on X [formerly Twitter]: “I have total respect and admiration for Windrush pioneer Alford Gardner who died aged 98.

“He encapsulated joy, dignity and courage. He will be remembered and celebrated each Black History Month for his legacy.”

The Jamaica Society Leeds, which champions the preservation and heritage of Jamaican culture in the city, also issued a touching statement. It said: “Leeds's last surviving Caribbean WW2 veteran & Windrush passenger, Alford Gardner has passed at 98.

“A proud Jamaican, and part of a generation who helped to rebuild post-war Leeds and Britain we owe him more than a tweet can say. Thank you Mr Gardner. For everything.”

Mr Gardner was born in Jamaica in 1926 and volunteered for the Royal Air Force as a teenager. During the Second World War, he served as an engineer and mechanic in the UK.

In 2023, his portrait was commissioned by King Charles as part of a documentary about the Windrush Generation. It now sits in the Royal Collection.

Another tribute for Mr Gardner came from the England and Wales Cricket Board. It said: “A pioneer and a trail-blazer. A founder of Leeds Caribbean CC, and someone who did so much for the Black cricketing community in this country.

“Rest in peace, Alford Gardner. Our thoughts are with his friends and family, and everyone at Leeds Caribbean CC.”

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Abigail Marshall-Katung, said: “He was a true pioneer who made a lasting impact on Leeds while blazing a trail for so many members of our Caribbean community.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of Alford Gardner at the age of 98.

“He was one of the last surviving passengers of the Empire Windrush. In February, Alford was presented with the Leeds Award, for his vast achievements and contribution to the city.”