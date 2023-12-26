Oti Mabuse has revealed on social media that she had given birth, after previously revealing her issues conceiving

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has given birth to her first child after previously revealing her issues conceiving. (Credit: Getty Images)

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse has revealed that she has given birth to her first child with her husband Marius Iepure.

The television star revealed that the couple had welcomed their new bundle of joy in a Christmas Day post on Instagram. Mabuse shared an image of the happy couple and their new child, with the caption: “Merry Christmas. Wishing you all a wonderful festive season and special memories with loved ones.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after Mabuse previously revealed that she and Iepure had experiences difficulties conceiving. The couple had been trying to get pregnant deciding to give it up after the process "just got too much", however she fell pregnant shortly after.

2023 Strictly champion Ellie Leach was among those congratulating the couple on their new arrival. Mabuse's former colleagues and Strictly professional dancers Amy Dowden, Jowita Przystal and Dianne Bussell also shared their congratulations.

James Jordan, who appeared on the BBC show as a professional dancer from 2006to 2013, said: "What a perfect Christmas for all of you - sending love from the Jordan’s"