The boy, 13, is unable to breathe on his own, according to his heartbroken family.

A 13 year-old boy from Blackpool is fighting for his life after suffering a heart attack while on holiday in Majorca with his family. Jack Caine was out walking when he fell to the ground suffering a cardiac arrest.

The teenager is now in an intensive care unit at the Son Espasse Hospitali in Majorca, with his parents Michelle Thornton and Antony Caine by his bedside. His family say Jack is ‘hanging on by a thread’ with his lungs not strong enough to breathe on their own.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parents Michelle and Antony now face a battle to bring their son home after their travel insurance claim was declined on the basis of Jack having a pre-existing heart murmur. Jack’s mum Michelle told the Blackpool Gazette that his heart is bigger than normal, but it has never caused any issues until now.

Jack is currently on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit at Son Espasse Hospital in Majorca as his lungs are not strong enough for him to breath on his own

She said: “We flew out to Majorca on August 11 and on the Saturday for our first full day, Jack was in the pool with no problems. We had some lunch and then we all went for a walk and Jack just slumped to the ground. Luckily people rushed from all over to help.

"Since he was a baby he has always had an uneven heart rhythm and has had check ups at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital supervision. His heart has never worked in a normal way but it has never stopped him doing anything. He is your typical teenager, a chatterbox and a big softie who is a massive Leeds United fan.”

While his medical bills are covered, it will cost around £30,000 to fly Jack home. His dad, Antony, has set up a Go Fund Me page in an effort to raise the money to bring Jack home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michelle added: “We tried taking him off the ventilator last Friday but failed as his lungs are still not strong enough. He needs physiotherapy for this to happen but this takes time. We are meeting with doctors later today to see what else can be done.

“The hospital staff are doing a great job looking after Jack but we just want him home. Me and his dad are only allowed into his room one at a time. We are broken and hanging on by a thread.”