Aurora and Kellan, 4, were found dead by their older brother in their Florida home on Saturday

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A heartbroken mum has put out a stark warning for parents after her twin girls suffocated to death in their toy box.

Aurora and Kellan, both aged four from Florida, had decided to play with their toys but got trapped inside a toy chest. They ran out of oxygen and were found dead by their older brother on Saturday, their arms wrapped around each other.

Aurora and Kellan, 4, were found dead by their older brother in their Florida home on Saturday - Credit: GoFundMe

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sadie Myers, the mother of the two girls, put out a heart-wrenching statement on social media, which says: "Me and Don are having an extremely hard time trying to make sense of this… not many will ever know the feeling of trying to not spend EVERY WAKING SECOND crying in agony.

Something I did not know and I’m sure many others don’t know is that most wooden toy chests once closed are AIR TIGHT and also sound proof. I hope knowing this helps in some way, and I hope if you have a toy box like this that you destroy it immediately!"

In the wake of the tragedy, charities in the UK have put out warnings for parents in the UK to warn their children against climbing inside similar furniture. They also advise families to make sure toy chests can be opened easily.

Katrina Phillips, chief executive of the Child Accident Prevention Trust, told the MailOnline: "This is a terrible tragedy and our hearts go out to the family. Do take a moment to check how easy it is to open your child's toy box.