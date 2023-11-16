Former royal butler to the late Princess Diana, Paul Burell, has been given the "all clear" after a cancer diagnosis.

Former royal butler, Paul Burrell, 65, revealed he beat prostate cancer during a TV interview. Burell, a confidante of the late Diana, Princess of Wales told ITV's Lorraine that he received the 'all clear' from doctors after a prolonged struggle with the illness.

In the interview, Burrell expressed said: "Well, I'm happy to tell you I saw my consultant last week, and she gave me the all clear. My number came down from 10 to something like 0.06, so it's good news, and I'll continue with the hormone therapy, which is a bit of a pain because I put on a little bit of weight, I'm getting more emotional than usual, and hot sweats."

Burrell joked with Lorraine, saying, "I can now sympathise!". The conversation also touched upon the challenges of hormone therapy, with Lorraine saying, "For most of us women of a certain age, you know exactly what it's like, but it's great that you're doing so well and also you've been raising awareness, so that's the main thing as well."

In April, Burrell marked a significant milestone by ringing the bell, signaling the completion of his radiotherapy treatment. The former I'm A Celebrity All Stars contestant credited the show for "literally saving my life" as health tests conducted before filming in South Africa unveiled his cancer diagnosis last summer.

Aside from his health update, Burrell discussed the latest season of The Crown, hinting that it would "upset a lot of people." As a key figure who worked closely with Princess Diana, Burrell's perspective adds an intriguing dimension to the ongoing fascination with the acclaimed series.

The Crown resumes for its sixth and final season on Thursday (November 16), with the show moving into the late 1990s, including the death of Diana and her then-boyfriend Dodi Fayed in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 while being hounded by paparazzi.

As a preview from a clip of leading up to Diana's crash in The Crown appeared on screen, Paul said he finds it "too difficult" to watch. He said: "I can't watch that, it's too graphic and too much. It will upset William and Harry and upset a lot of people watching that. It's very emotional isn't it. I find this very difficult. I don't know if I can watch it. I found it easier to watch it at the beginning, the first series of The Crown because it's far enough away isn't it, in history for us to be not emotionally involved.

