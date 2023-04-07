The singer’s passing comes just weeks after the group announced their reunion tour

S Club 7’s Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46. The singer was found dead at his home in Dorset on Thursday (6 April), the news comes just weeks after the group announced their reunion tour, with dates lined up across the UK and Ireland in October 2023.

In a touching tribute on social media, S Club 7 members Hannah Spearritt, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh and Jo O’Meara described Cattermole as their “brother” adding that he would be “ so deeply missed”. So, who was Paul Cattermole and how did he die? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who was Paul Cattermole?

Cattermole was born in St Albans in 1977, the 46-year-old singer became a member of S Club 7 in 1999 and starred in their TV shows Miami 7, LA 7, Hollywood 7 and Viva S Club. The band would go on to enjoy four number one hits including: Bring It All Back, Never Had A Dream Come True, Don’t Stop Movin’ and Have You Ever. Despite their growing success, Cattermole left the group in 2002 to pursue a nu metal band called Skua, they would end up splitting in 2003.

Paul Cattermole’s death comes just weeks after S Club 7 announced reunion plans (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Cattermole and S Club co-star Spearritt first met when they were members of the National Youth Music Theatre in 1994. They would go on to date both in their TV show and in real life reportedly staying together from 2001 until 2006. In 2014 S Club 7 reunited for the first time for BBC’s Children in Need.

The following year they embarked on the “Bring It All Back” reunion tour. Cattermole and Spearritt rekindled their relationship but announced they had split in November 2015. In 2018, Cattermole made headlines after revealing he was selling his Brit Award for £60,000 on eBay.

At the time he told NME he had to sell the award after injuring his back during a tour of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. He said: “When I was doing The Rocky Horror Picture Show [the stage adaptation with Diana Vickers, which toured across the UK] a year ago, I was injured in quite a bad way.”

He continued: “There was an un-choreographed bit of dancing [that went wrong] and someone fell on me. I was out of the show for about two months. My back has gone – it hasn’t been right since. Things just haven’t gone well this year [in terms of finding work] with that injury.” As of 2022, the S Club singer had been offering tarot card readings and had been advertising his services on social media.

How did he die?

The S Club 7 singer was tragically found dead at his home, according to The Sun, there are “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding his death. His bandmate and former girlfriend Hannah Spearritt is said to have “broken down” when she heard the news, with a source telling The Sun, “Everyone is in pieces. Hannah and the rest of the gang broke down when told what happened. No one can believe it. There is a real sense of horror and disbelief.”

A statement shared by the BBC has explained the cause of death is unknown, it adds: “Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul’s family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time”.

When did S Club 7 announce their reunion tour?

In February 2022, S Club 7 revealed that they would be doing a UK and Ireland reunion tour to mark their 25th anniversary. The last time the group had performed together was in 2015 for their “Bring It All Back” tour. Tickets for the reunion show already went on sale on February 17, with dates scheduled for October 2023 taking place across the UK and Ireland including Manchester, Liverpool, Cardiff, Glasgow and Dublin, with the last performance set for London’s 02 Arena, on October 28.

S Club 7 in 2014: (L-R) Bradley McIntosh, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens and Jon Lee (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Who has paid tribute?

S Club 7 have paid an emotional tribute to their former bandmate on social media, describing Cattermole as their “brother”, adding that he would be “ so deeply missed”. Their full statement reads: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time.”