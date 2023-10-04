Paul and Lorna Young have taken a huge step in their relationship as the singer reveals they are engaged, five years after tragic death of Stacey

1980s icon Paul Young has revealed that he is engaged to his girlfriend Lorna Young, five years after the death of his wife, Stacey. His wife died on January 26, 2018 following a battle with brain cancer.

The 67-year-old singing sensation shared a wedding ring emoji with his 44,000 followers, on Instagram, with a caption that said: "Lorna said Yes! We are both so happy and both looking forward to a wonderful future together!"

Lorna also took to Instagram, sharing an image of the two with the caption: “My world, my love, my everything, 5 years of joy, I could not love anyone more”. She has also changed her bio, which now includes ‘Engaged to Paul Young and living my best life’.

Paul’s late wife, who sadly died early in 2018, appeared in the video for his 1983 hit Come Back And Stay. The pair got married in 1987 and have three children together, Levi, 36, Layla, 29, and son Grady Cole, 27.

Their relationship didn’t come without immense challenges, however. 19 years after tying the knot, the pair split in 2006 but rekindled their romance years later. During their time apart, Stacey became a mother again, with Israeli businessman Ilan Slazenger.