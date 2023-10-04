Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal XL Bully dog attack
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as sales increase
JLS ‘original member’ Jack Pointer Mackenzie dies aged 35

Paul Young engaged: Singer reveals he is engaged to girlfriend Lorna Young 5 years after death of wife Stacey

Paul and Lorna Young have taken a huge step in their relationship as the singer reveals they are engaged, five years after tragic death of Stacey

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

1980s icon Paul Young has revealed that he is engaged to his girlfriend Lorna Young, five years after the death of his wife, Stacey. His wife died on January 26, 2018 following a battle with brain cancer.

The 67-year-old singing sensation shared a wedding ring emoji with his 44,000 followers, on Instagram, with a caption that said: "Lorna said Yes! We are both so happy and both looking forward to a wonderful future together!"

Lorna also took to Instagram, sharing an image of the two with the caption: “My world, my love, my everything, 5 years of joy, I could not love anyone more”. She has also changed her bio, which now includes ‘Engaged to Paul Young and living my best life’.

Most Popular

Paul’s late wife, who sadly died early in 2018, appeared in the video for his 1983 hit Come Back And Stay. The pair got married in 1987 and have three children together, Levi, 36, Layla, 29, and son Grady Cole, 27.

Their relationship didn’t come without immense challenges, however. 19 years after tying the knot, the pair split in 2006 but rekindled their romance years later. During their time apart, Stacey became a mother again, with Israeli businessman Ilan Slazenger.

Paul’s relationship timeline with his now-fiancée is currently unknown, but they are believed to have been dating since at least 2021, and there has been hints that they also spent some of the Covid-19 lockdown together.

Related topics:Paul YoungBrain cancerInstagram