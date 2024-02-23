Former Post Office CEO has had her CBE formally stripped from her by the King. Picture: Getty

Paula Vennells, the former chief executive of the Post Office, has had her CBE formally revoked by the King for “bringing the honours system into disrepute”, according to a list published on the Cabinet Office website.

Ms Vennells received the honour in 2019 but came under fire following the Post Office scandal. Previously, she had said she would give up her honour. More than one million people had signed a petition which called for the former chief executive's honour, which she received in December 2018 for her services to the Post Office and charity, to be taken away.

During her time at the Post Office, Vennells had routinely denied that there was an issue with the Horizon IT systems, which wrongly showed money was missing from branches and led to the wrongful conviction of hundreds of staff members. In a statement, Ms Vennells said: “I continue to support and focus on co-operating with the Inquiry and expect to be giving evidence in the coming months. I have so far maintained my silence as I considered it inappropriate to comment publicly while the Inquiry remains ongoing and before I have provided my oral evidence.

“I am, however, aware of the calls from sub-postmasters and others to return my CBE. I have listened and I confirm that I return my CBE with immediate effect. I am truly sorry for the devastation caused to the sub-postmasters and their families, whose lives were torn apart by being wrongly accused and wrongly prosecuted as a result of the Horizon system. I now intend to continue to focus on assisting the Inquiry and will not make any further public comment until it has concluded.”