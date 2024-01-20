Adam Harrison, the son of the creator of long-running US television show Pawn Stars has died from an overdose

Pawn Stars creator Rick Harrison, right, has paid tribute to his son Adam, who has died from an overdose January 20, 2024 Picture from Rick Harrison's Instagram feed

The son of the creator and star of the television series Pawn Stars has died from an overdose.

Rick Harrison created the long-running show, which follows the fortunes of the 24-hour World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in 2009. It has now run for 21 series.

It has been reported that his 39-year-old son Adam has died from an overdose. Rick paid a touching tribute on Instagram, saying, "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam. 💔" Donald Trump Jr replied to this, saying: "I’m so sorry man."

Harrison’s representative, Laura Herlovich, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal the cause of death and that Adam was found on Friday, and passed on a family statement which said: "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss."

The circumstances of Adam’s death are unknown, but The Las Vegas Metro Police Department told showbiz website TMZ that an investigation is being carried out.