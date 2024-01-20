Pawn Stars: Adam Harrison, son of Rick Harrison, dies from an overdose
Adam Harrison, the son of the creator of long-running US television show Pawn Stars has died from an overdose
Rick Harrison created the long-running show, which follows the fortunes of the 24-hour World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in 2009. It has now run for 21 series.
It has been reported that his 39-year-old son Adam has died from an overdose. Rick paid a touching tribute on Instagram, saying, "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam. 💔" Donald Trump Jr replied to this, saying: "I’m so sorry man."
Harrison’s representative, Laura Herlovich, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal the cause of death and that Adam was found on Friday, and passed on a family statement which said: "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss."
The circumstances of Adam’s death are unknown, but The Las Vegas Metro Police Department told showbiz website TMZ that an investigation is being carried out.
Adam was the second child of Rick Harrison and his ex-wife, Kim. Rick went on to another son, Jake, with his second wife Tracy. Adam did not appear on Pawn Stars, but it has been reported that he worked there before the show started. The programme originally featured Richard "Old Man" Harrison - who died in 2018 - his son Rick, Rick's son Corey Harrison, and Corey's friend, Austin Russell.
