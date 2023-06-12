Raymond Teller, better known as Teller, is an American magician who is one half of the comedymagic duo Penn & Teller. He is known as the magician who rarely talks, and has been performing with his pal Penn Jilette, or better known as Penn, since the late 1970s.

The duo is known to combine their magic acts with elements of comedy, and have been featured on several stage and TV shows such as Penn & Teller: Fool Us. They now perform in Las Vegas at The Rio as the longest running headliners to play at the same hotel in Las Vegas history.

So, who are they, can Teller talk, and when is the magical act touring the UK? Here is everything you need to know.

Penn Jillette (L) and Teller of the comedy/magic team Penn & Teller perform during the 2016 NHL Awards at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on June 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Who are Penn & Teller?

Penn & Teller are a comedy magic duo act. Penn acts as the orator, and Teller communicates via mime and non-verbals although his voice can be heard during their live performances and TV appearances.

The duo have also become associated with advocating scientific scepticism and libertarianism, which is noticeable through their TV show Penn & Teller: Bullshit!. However, they are mostly known for their award-winning shows and their national tours with their magic that gained critical praise, as well as their TV appearances on shows such as Babylon 5, Futurama, and Bill Nye the Science Guy.

They have also written several books about magic, as well as hosted several TV shows such as Penn & Teller Tell a Lie, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us. However, despite working with each other for decades, the two rarely socialise outside of tour. Even so, on a Reddit forum, Penn has said Teller is his best friend and his children treat him as a close relative.

Can Teller talk?

Teller met Penn in 1974, after Teller was performing with his friend Weir at the Othmar Schoeck Memorial Society for the Preservation of Unusual and Disgusting Music. However, since 1981, Jillette and Teller began performing exclusively together as Penn & Teller, an act that continues to this day, and most recently, they have been honoured with a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Teller can talk, but rarely does so when performing. His trademark silence stemmed from his youth during the time he earned a living performing magic at college fraternity parties. Reportedly, Teller found that if he kept silent throughout his act, spectators refrained from throwing beer and heckling him and paid more attention to his performance.

Are Penn & Teller touring the UK?

Penn & Teller are touring the UK on their The First Final UK Tour to celebrate 45 years of their partnership. The UK dates are: