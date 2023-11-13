The body found on the Someset coast on Sunday is that of a man who tried to rescue a woman and her dog from the sea before he went missing two weeks ago.

Peter Jeffery, 68, was last seen diving into the water to rescue the stricken woman and her pet more than a fortnight ago. (SWNS)

A body found on the coast is believed to be a man who bravely tried to rescue a woman and her dog from the sea before he went missing two weeks ago, police have confirmed. Peter Jeffery, 68, was last seen diving into the water to rescue the stricken woman and her pet on October 29, who were found safe the following day.

HM Coastguard told police a body was found and recovered off Stert Island near Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset at 4.30pm on Sunday (November 12). Although formal ID has yet to be carried out, Avon and Somerset Police said the family of Mr Jeffery had been informed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avon and Somerset Police said: "At 4.30pm yesterday (November 12) His Majesty’s Coastguard informed us a body had been found off Stert Island – off Burnham-on-Sea. The body has since been recovered with the help of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and BARB Search & Rescue.

"While formal identification has not yet taken place, the family of Peter Jeffery has been informed. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time. A file will now be prepared for the coroner."

His family paid tribute to him earlier this month, praising him for his selfless actions. They said: "It is with a great deal of sadness that Peter Jeffery RVM, our beloved dad, brother and grampy, who after selflessly jumping into the sea at Burnham-on-Sea to help a woman and her dog who were in difficulty, is still missing. As with every aspect of his life, he always put others first before himself, and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

"The family would like to thank everyone involved in the search; the RNLI, Coastguard, BARB Search and Rescue, Volunteers and Avon and Somerset police. We would also like to thank his many friends and work colleagues at the Duchy of Cornwall for their continued support and kindness. We respectfully ask for privacy at this sad time."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Jeffery had worked for the Duchy of Cornwall for more than 40 years. Alastair Martin, its secretary and keeper of records, said: "Pete has been a hard-working and loyal colleague of the Duchy since 1981, making him an irreplaceable asset after 42 years of service.

Peter Jeffery, 68, was last seen diving into the water to rescue the stricken woman and her pet more than a fortnight ago. (SWNS)