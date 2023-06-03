For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man arrested over Bournemouth pier deaths released under investigation
At least 200 people dead following train crash in India
Heathrow Airport security guards expected to announce fresh strikes
Teen turned to terrorism after being radicalised online during Covid
Anthony Taylor ambushed by fans at airport after Mourinho outburst
Phillip Schofield says ‘I don’t see a future’ in wake of secret affair

Phillip Schofield ‘afraid to leave the house’ and fears being spat on

Phillip Schofield fears being spat on in the street

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

Phillip Schofield has revealed he is afraid to leave the house after the revelation of his affair with a younger male colleague.

In a new interview with The Sun he said he feared being spat on in the street and that he was currently getting by “hour by hour”. The former This Morning presenter, 61, previously said he had “lost everything” after admitting to the affair, and that the fallout had had a “catastrophic effect” on his mind.

In a new interview, published on Friday, he told The Sun: “I do not know a time I will be able to walk out of the door. I don’t have any spirit. My friends tell me, ‘It will get better’. It won’t. Not now. Not this one.”

Most Popular

He added: “I am getting by hour by hour. I have got my girls and my friends.”

Schofield resigned from ITV last week and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to the “unwise but not illegal” relationship.

In his first interviews since leaving the broadcaster and This Morning, he said he was “utterly broken and ashamed” but denied he had “groomed” the man. Speaking to the BBC’s Amol Rajan, Schofield praised his daughters Ruby and Molly for “guarding him”.

Related topics:Phillip SchofieldThis Morning