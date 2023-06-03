Phillip Schofield ‘afraid to leave the house’ and fears being spat on

Phillip Schofield has revealed he is afraid to leave the house after the revelation of his affair with a younger male colleague.

In a new interview with The Sun he said he feared being spat on in the street and that he was currently getting by “hour by hour”. The former This Morning presenter, 61, previously said he had “lost everything” after admitting to the affair, and that the fallout had had a “catastrophic effect” on his mind.

In a new interview, published on Friday, he told The Sun: “I do not know a time I will be able to walk out of the door. I don’t have any spirit. My friends tell me, ‘It will get better’. It won’t. Not now. Not this one.”

He added: “I am getting by hour by hour. I have got my girls and my friends.”

Schofield resigned from ITV last week and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to the “unwise but not illegal” relationship.