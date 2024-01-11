Residents who live near a flat at the centre of a murder probe in Corby, Northamptonshire say they are shocked

Neighbours who work and live close to the scene of a Corby murder investigation say they had had no idea of what was happening so close by.

Officers were called to the scene of a sudden death of a woman in Occupation Road at about 8.30am on Wednesday. They later arrested a man, aged 63, who remains in police custody and launched a murder investigation.

A police officer was last night stationed at the High Street Bakery, where the gated entrance to the flat is taped off. The shop has been closed today.

Last night a neighbour told National World's sister title the Northamptonshire Telegraph that they had seen a police car parked in the layby outside the shops but had not realised what was going on.

"It’s been very quiet,” she said. "Someone said someone had died but we didn’t have any idea that it was potentially a murder. We didn’t hear a thing. It’s incredibly shocking.”

Officers will be on the scene throughout the coming days.