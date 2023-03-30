The current pope revealed he had signed a letter of renunciation shortly after his appointment in 2013

According to a Vatican official, Pope Francis has spent a good first night in the hospital after being admitted for a respiratory infection. More medical updates are expected later in the day.

Following recent breathing difficulties, Francis was taken to the Gemelli hospital in Rome on Wednesday afternoon (29 March) for tests.

The 86-year-old, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, does not have Covid-19 but will remain in the hospital for several days of treatment, the Vatican said. His audiences have been cancelled until the weekend.

But just who is the current pope, how old is he, and could he similarly follow in his predecessor’s footsteps by giving up office ahead of his death? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is the current Pope?

Pope Francis is the current serving pope, and has held office at the Vatican since the 2013 retirement of his predecessor, the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in 1936 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Francis’ past jobs include a bouncer and a janitor, before he was inspired to join the Society of Jesus after recovering from an illness.

He became an ordained priest in 1969, working his way up to Archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998 and was appointed a Cardinal in 2001. He was selected as Pope Benedict’s successor in 2013 and adopted the name Francis, in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi.

He is the first ever Pontiff from the Americas, and the first to come from the southern hemisphere.

Pope Francis at the Vatican in May 2022 (Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

How is Pope Francis’ health?

Francis was taken to Rome’s Gemelli hospital for tests on Wednesday afternoon (29 March) after experiencing difficulty breathing in recent days. The 86-year-old does not have Covid-19 but will stay in the hospital for several days of treatment.

Francis is scheduled to celebrate Palm Sunday this weekend, and it is not clear how his medical condition will affect the Vatican’s Holy Week observances, which include Holy Thursday, Good Friday, the Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday on 9 April.

His hospital admission is the first since he had 13-inches of colon removed and spent 10 days at Gemelli hospital in July 2021. He said soon after the surgery that he had recovered fully and could eat normally, but in a January interview with the Associated Press, Francis said his diverticulosis, or bulges in the intestinal wall, had “returned”.

Before he was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, the Pope had appeared in relatively good form during his regular general audience, although he grimaced while getting in and out of the “popemobile”.

Francis has used a wheelchair for more than a year due to strained ligaments in his right knee and a small knee fracture, although he had recently been walking more with a cane. He has said he resisted having surgery for the knee problems because he did not respond well to general anaesthesia during the 2021 intestinal surgery.

How old is Pope Francis?

Pope Francis is currently 86 years old. He celebrated his most recent birthday on 17 December 2022. That makes him one year older than Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was when he retired due to his “advanced age”.

Will he retire?

Typically, Popes don’t resign, and hold office until their eventual death. When the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI stood down in 2013, he was the first pontiff to do so for 600 years. But could Pope Francis also end his term as Catholic leader early?

As it stands, there’s no real concrete evidence to suggest he may do so. But speculation ran rife in December 2022, when it was revealed that Francis had written a letter of resignation soon after being chosen as pope in 2013, as a precaution in the event he would one day be unable to perform his duties due to illness.

When asked in an interview with Spanish newspaper ABC what would happen if a pope was incapacitated by illness or an accident, Francis admitted he had “already signed” his renunciation. “I signed it and said: ‘If I should become impaired for medical reasons or whatever, here is my resignation. Here you have it,”’ he said.