Maisie and her 14 puppies have found safety in Scotland, thanks to the help of Rotherham's Helping Yorkshire Poundies charity.

December was a busy month for Helping Yorkshire Poundies as the team rallied to find homes for dozens of XL bully breed type dogs - one of which was heavily-pregnant Maisie.

The XL bully breed was added to the UK government’s list of banned breeds on December 31. From that date, it was made illegal to breed, sell, advertise, exchange, gift, rehome, or abandon XL bully dogs in England and Wales. From February 1, it will also be illegal to own this type of dog without an exemption certificate.

As the date was approaching, Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies helped to find homes for many of their XL bully dogs, including two litters of puppies.

The charity was also introduced to Maisie, who they said was ‘totally out of options and was at risk of abandonment on the street’ if the team didn’t step in.

Maisie was ‘totally petrified' upon arriving at the Rotherham-based shelter. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Maisie was heavily pregnant when she arrived at the shelter just before Christmas. The charity said she was ‘totally petrified’, and ‘very unsure of any handling’.

In a last hope to help her, the team appealed to find a Scottish rescue who could take her and her soon-to-be born puppies on. The XL bully is not a banned breed north of the border. A rescue offered to take her into their care on December 28.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: “So, our very own Joanne got to work at our kennels to earn Maisie’s trust enough that we could handle her to get her on board her transport to Scotland and get her as settled as possible. Maisie had a Christmas dinner and presents on Christmas Day with us, and we hoped and hoped that she’d hold onto her babies as long as possible.

“The next hurdle was to find a safe way for Maisie to make the 11-hour journey up to her saviours in Scotland. Cheryl, who we have known for many years and just so happened to be off work, was free to take Maisie all that way. Cheryl is very, very experienced and we knew Maisie was in the absolute best hands to make her journey… She even took everything needed just in case Maisie decided to give birth on the way.

Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

“Maisie got safely to her wonderful rescue and foster home, and Cheryl settled her in… and just a few days later on New Year’s Day, Maisie gave birth to 14 puppies. What an incredible bit of teamwork to get this special girl, and her puppies to safety just in the nick of time.”

The charity is now appealing for help to raise the £274 in fuel costs that it took to get Maisie to safety. Any additional donations will be sent directly to the rescue caring for her and her puppies.