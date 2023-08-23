Everything you need to know about the new Pretty Little Thing designed by Naomi Campbell collab and when it will be launched

Naomi Campbell is the definition of a fashion icon after starting her modelling career at the age of 15 and being featured on the front covers of the most prestigious fashion magazines.

The supermodel, 53, has walked the catwalk for high end fashion houses including Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Chanel, Givenchy and Yves Saint Laurent. Naomi is also one of the faces for luxury clothing brand Boss’ new Fall’ Winter campaign which also features Gigi Hadid and TikTok star Khaby Lame.

These iconic brands have a starting point that for some of us is just simply not attainable. I mean we are talking thousands of pounds for a tank top. So how thrilled were we when the announcement came that the iconic supermodel was collaborating with affordable fashion brand Pretty Little Thing.

It’s PLT’s biggest ever partnership and was shot in Los Angeles earlier this year. The collaboration comes after Naomi struck up a friendship with former CEO Umar Kamani. The brand has previously featured celebrity collections from Molly-Mae Hague, Kourtney Kardashian, Jordyn Woods, La La Anthony and Alabama Barker.

According to Pretty Little Thing website that the collection will pay “homage to Naomi’s legacy and iconic signature style. A supermodel amongst supermodels, Naomi’s cultural impact within the industry is unrivalled.”

What will the Pretty Little Thing designed by Naomi Campbell collection include?

Although it is unclear exactly what the range will include with Autumn/Winter just around the corner we are expecting dresses, coats, midi-skirts and tailored suits as this is typically what Naomi Campbell wears.

What is the launch date for Pretty Little Thing designed by Naomi Campbell?