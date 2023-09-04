Inter Miami: Who else was at the Inter Miami v LAFC game, as Prince Harry takes in a soccer game?
Harry’s appearance marks a busy time for the former working Royal, after taking in a Beyonce show and readying himself for the Invictus Games
Celebrity soccer enthusiasts were out in force in Hollywood once again, as David Beckham’s MLS franchise, Inter Miami, entertained Los Angeles FC overnight, with one individual in particular looking to be making the most of his night out - Prince Harry.
Harry was spotted enjoying the game alongside a male cohort, however there was a distinct lack of Meghan Markle at the game; though she was included on the guest list, along with several other big names from the entertainment industry, she opted instead to skip the game, leaving Harry to watch the team defeat the Will Ferrell co-owned Los Angeles side 3-1.
Speaking of the guest list, which included Leonardo DiCaprio and Selena Gomez (more on that to follow), each person had to give their official job title and full details; except in the case of Harry and Meghan. The Independent reports that the pair were just listed as “Prince Harry” and “Meghan Markle” without any further details on their occupations.
It marks the second night out in recent weeks for Prince Harry, who attended the Los Angeles leg of Beyonce’s “Renaissance” tour with Meghan at the SoFi Stadium last Friday evening, where the pair took in the show in the luxury of a private box in the venue.
Star player Lionel Messi wasn’t on the scoresheet in the game, however since arriving at Inter Miami on a free transfer in the summer transfer window, has become a very strong reason why celebrities are coming out in force to watch football games - proving that Messi indeed has that crossover appeal the MLS were looking for once again.
Who else was in attendance to watch Inter Miami v LAFC?
According to The Independent once again, the following celebrities were on hand to watch Inter Miami defeat Los Angeles FC:
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Liam Gallagher
- Selena Gomez
- Owen Wilson
- Ed Norton
- Glen Powell
- Will Ferrell (co-owner of LAFC)
- Tobey Maguire
- Tom Holland
- Jason Sudeikis
- Brendan Hunt
- Nas
- Tyga
- B-Real
- Rage Against the Machine
- LeBron James
- James Harden
- Magic Johnson (co-owner of LAFC)
- David Beckham (Inter Miami co-owner)
Where can I watch Major League Soccer games in the UK?
Live MLS on TV will be shown exclusively by Apple TV during the 2023 season. Apple TV's MLS coverage includes every regular-season game, including every Inter Miami match, and every game from the MLS Cup Play-Offs.