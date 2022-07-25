Prince Harry looks set to have his “intimate and heartfelt memoir” published by the end of the year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London (Pic: Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex has spent his time writing a memoir, which includes research into the life of his late mother Princess Diana.

The Sun revealed that the “bombshell memoir” is completed, and a finished manuscript has been signed off by lawyers.

Publishing company, Penguin Random House, are hoping to have the autobiography out to the US market by Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Prince Harry has been working on the memoir since last year, after he signed the book deal despite calls for his family’s privacy to be respected.

It is also understood that The Queen was the only member of the Royal Family who Harry informed about the writing of his memoir.

He has had the help of award-winning American novelist JR Moehringer who completed the manuscript earlier this summer.

A publishing source told The Sun: “The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes.

"It’s done and out of Harry’s hands. The publishing date has been pushed back once but it is on track for the end of the year.”

Penguin Random House has said that the autobiography will be “intimate and heartfelt”, whilst disclosing that it will cover his military duties which took him to “the frontlines of Afghanistan”, and “the joy he has found in being a husband and father”.

The Duke of Sussex said: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

A source for the Daily Mail said that The Duke of Sussex was very involved in the negotiations for a publisher, and after setting his starting price at £18million, “the final figure was way north of that, possibly as much as $35-40million (£25-29million)”.

Prince Harry’s book will be published in print and digital formats in the US by Random House and in Canada by Random House Canada.

Transworld, a British division of Penguin Random House, will publish the book in the UK.

An audiobook edition will be released simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio.

Prince Harry will be donating proceeds to charity, according to the statement by the publisher .

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle signed a four-book deal with Penguin Random House.

Alongside the autobiography, Meghan will write a wellness book, and Prince Harry will write a second book that reportedly won’t be published until after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, dies.