Prince Harry last visited the UK in a whirlwind trip during the coronation of King Charles.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Duke of Sussex will visit the UK for the annual WellChild Awards, a charity which celebrates the inspirational qualities of seriously ill children across the nation. However, it is understood that neither King Charles or Prince William will have time to meet him.

Harry has been a patron of Wellchild for 15 years, and will be attending the event on Thursday (September 7). This is a day prior to the one year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, but it appears Harry has no plans to reunite with his family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prince Harry last visited the UK in May for the coronation of King Charles where he was in country for just 24 hours.

A source has told The Daily Mail that King Charles has "no time" to see his son, and it is thought that the pair have not seen each other since Charles’ coronation in May. It is also understood that Harry and William have not been in contact since the Duke released his autobiography Spare earlier this year.

Ahead of the WellChild Awards, Prince Harry said: "For over four decades, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the UK, providing critical care that prioritises the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of these individuals and their families.

"The courage and strength embodied by these young people – and the tireless devotion of those who support them – never cease to inspire me. I’m honoured to attend this year’s awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work."

What are the wellchild awards?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The WellChild Awards celebrates the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children, and the professionals who help care for them. The ceremony will be available to watch at hellomagazine.com .

Will Meghan Markle be in the UK with Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle is not expected to join Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards. The Duchess of Sussex will stay in LA with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

How will Prince Harry mark the anniversary of the Queen’s death?

The royal family confirmed there won’t be any official event to mark the anniversary of the Queen’s death. Prince Harry is likely mark the occassion in private.

Prince Harry

How will other royal family members mark the day?

On the day, Prince William is expected to lead tributes on behalf of the royal family, paying homage to the life and legacy of Elizabeth II. The Prince and Princess of Wales will make an emotional pilgrimage to St David’s cathedral in Wales where the late Queen visited.