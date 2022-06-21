What did other senior Royals look like when they were 40?

Today (21 June) marks Prince William’s 40th birthday.

Yesterday The Duke of Cambridge was on the cover of The Big Issue to mark his milestone birthday. He had written exclusively for the street paper, hoping to shine a spotlight on homelessness.

The magazine also includes an interview between Prince William and Dave Martin, the Big Issue vendor he joined to sell the magazine.

This makes The Duke of Cambridge the first member of the Royal Family to announce his birthday with a charity photo.

Prince William wrote in the paper: “I was 11 when I first visited a homeless shelter with my mother, who in her own inimitable style was determined to shine a light on an overlooked, misunderstood problem. In the 30-odd years since, I’ve seen countless projects in this space grow from strength to strength, including charities of which I have had the honour of being Patron.

“New initiatives have been launched up and down the country – some have worked, some have not. But The Big Issue, perhaps now the most immediately recognisable of these organisations, has undeniably had an impact.

He continued: “I wanted to experience the other side and see what it was like to be a Big Issue vendor. My time was truly eye opening. I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling.

“I plan to do that now I’m turning 40, even more than I have in the past. So, for my part, I commit to continue doing what I can to shine a spotlight on this solvable issue not just today, but in the months and years to come.”

Earlier this year, The Duchess of Cambridge and William’s wife, Kate Middleton, also turned 40 - and she celebrated with some new portraits.

Here we compare the photo of Prince William released for his 40th birthday, with pictures of other Royals when they hit the same age.

1. Prince William on the cover of The Big Issue with Dave Martin (Photo by Andy Parsons/ The Big Issue)

2. Queen Elizabeth II delivers a speech the day after her 40th birthday on April 22 in 1966 during the state opening of Parliament at the House of Lords in London. (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, reacts during a visit to Church on the Street in Burnley on January 20 this year, just 11 days after her 40th birthday. (Photo by DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Prince Charles and Princess Diana attend a state dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris just seven days before his 40th birthday on November 7, 1988 during a state visit in France. (Photo by DERRICK CEYRAC/AFP via Getty Images)