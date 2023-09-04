The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to lead tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth 11.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will make an emotional pilgrimage to a cathedral in Wales where the late Queen visited, on the first anniversary of her death. The couple will visit St David’s Cathedral, on September 8, leading tributes to the late Queen on the anniversary of her death.

On the day, Prince William is expected to lead tributes on behalf of the royal family, paying homage to the life and legacy of Elizabeth II. According to royal sources, any message will strongly “look to the future”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A source said: “It will be an emotional day for all the royal family, as well as many people across Britain, recognising this date. But of course for others it will be just another day and life goes on.”

Kate and William were made the Prince and Princess of Wales by Charles when he became King. Royal sources suggested William and Kate chose to be in Wales, as they had only been three times in the last year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

The King won’t make a public appearance on the day of the anniversary and there won’t be an official family gathering on the day, a spokesperson for the royal family has confirmed.