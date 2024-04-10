Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips has split from long-term girlfriend Lindsay Wallace, the couple had been together for three years. Peter Phillips, 46 who was considered the late Queen Elizabeth 11’s ‘favourite grandson’ started dating Lindsay, 43, in 2021 after his marriage to Autumn Kelly ended.

A source told The Sun that “They were friends before their relationship blossomed. But Peter and Lindsay have gone their separate ways as the relationship simply ran its course.” Lindsay, who was a classmate of Peter’s sister Zara Tindall, had two children from her previous marriage.

Lindsay Wallace first met Zara at Gordonstoun School in Scotland which they both attended. Zara Phillips followed in the footsteps of her grandfather Prince Philip who was one of the first pupils to attend the school and her uncle, King Charles who has less fond memories of the place and referred to it as ‘Colditz in kilts.’ Unlike her uncle, Zara Phillips enjoyed her time at the school where she excelled at sport.

Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace are believed to have become friends and reconnected at a 2019 school reunion (Peter Phillips also attended Gordonstoun). Peter Phillips was previously married to Canadian Autumn Kelly, the couple wed at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in 2008 and divorced in June 2021. They have two daughters, Savannah, 123, and Isla, who is 12.

It was thought at one point that Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace could get engaged and he introduced her to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth 11 at Windsor Castle in January 2022. They have appeared at events together such as Royal Ascot and the Epsom Derby.

Although Lindsay and Peter Phillips were not with the rest of the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham, Lindsay did accompany Peter to Wimbledon last summer and was in the Royal Box alongside him and Queen Camilla. Lindsay however did not join Peter Phillips for the Bahrain Grand Prix this March.

The Sun also reported that “Mum-of-two Lindsay had broken up with her husband before her relationship with Peter was revealed by The Sun in March 2021. That month, at the height of Covid restrictions, he was quizzed by police after driving 460 miles from his Gloucestershire home to Lindsay’s £475,000 pad on Scotland’s east coast.”