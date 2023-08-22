Who was Queen Camilla’s ‘first love’ Kevin Burke as he passes away at the age of 77?
Queen Camilla reportedly first met Kevin Burke at a party in 1965
Although there is of course a long love story between Queen Camilla and King Charles, she is believed to have had a romance with Kevin Burke after meeting him at a party in 1965. Although no details have been revealed about Kevin Burke’s death, his family have asked for donations to be made to the British Heart Foundation.
According to the Daily Mail, “The young Mila Shand as she was known is thought to have met Kevin, the then 19-year old son of Sir Aubrey Burke, deputy chairman of the aircraft manufacturer Hawker Siddeley, shortly after her coming out party in Knightsbridge in 1965.”
Queen Camilla and Kevin Burke reportedly had a short lived romance. Whilst Queen Camilla went on to marry Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, the couple share two children Tom and Laura, Kevin Burke did not marry until the age of 42.
Kevin Burke first wed advertising executive Peta Baker, but their marriage came to an end after 14 years in 2001. His second wife was former head-hunter Luisa Fairey, she is the mother of their son Max (Kevin was 57 when he became a father).
The Mirror reported that Kevin Burke spoke about his romance with Queen Camilla in Jessica Jayne’s biography "The Duchess of Cornwall: Camilla’s Story and Secrets”. The Mirror states that Kevin Burke revealed “It was the best fun, and I had the best and most fun partner you could possibly wish for. Camilla was immensely popular and although she wasn’t a beauty, she was attractive and sexy.”
King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in April of this year, the couple wed on 9 April 2005. The couple first met back in 1970 at a polo match. For their wedding service, Queen Camilla wore two outfits, designed by Anna Valentine and Antonia Robinson.