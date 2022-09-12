The Queen once refused an offer to sit on the famous Game of Thrones, Iron Throne - as she believed it to be against royal protocol

Queen Elizabeth II died, aged 96, at her beloved Balmoral Estate, on Thursday 8 September, all senior royals travelled urgently to Scotland to say their goodbyes.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s death last week triggered an outpouring of grief, with people across the world mourning the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.

However, alongside her legacy many are taking the chance to celebrate the monarch’s best moments, from tea with Paddington Bear, to her quick-witted responses to world leaders.

Queen Elizabeth II meets cast members of the HBO TV series ‘Game of Thrones’ as she views some of the props including the Iron Throne - June 24, 2014 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

On one such occasion, Her Majesty was visiting the set of fantasy-drama, Game of Thrones, during a visit to Northern Ireland in 2014.

Whilst at The Paint Hall Studios, in the city’s Titanic Quarter, all eyes were on the monarch, with hopes that she would take a seat on the famous throne.

However, she politely declined the offer to take a seat on the TV show prop, and instead can be seen taking a good look at a distance in photos.

Queen Elizabeth II meets some of the actors from the show, in the Throne Room on-set (Photo by Jonathan Porter - Pool/Getty Images)

The reason behind the refusal was that Queen Elizabeth II was abiding by royal protocols, which state that a monarch can’t sit on a throne of another country, or state besides her own.

The creators of the show, Dan Weiss and David Benioff, spoke about the royal visit, during their appearance on the Late Night with Seth Myers show.

“Apparently the Queen of England is not allowed to sit on a foreign throne,” they said.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh view some of the props on the set of Game of Thrones in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter. (Photo by Aaron McCracken/Harrison Photography via Getty Images)

Kit Harrington, 35, who plays Jon Snow, appeared on The Graham Norton Show , and referred to the visit, he said: "They kept trying to get her to sit down on the [Iron] Throne and we kept getting told the same thing: ‘she’s not allowed to sit on other thrones, fictional or otherwise’.”

Maisie Williams, who plays legendary warrior Arya Stark, in the HBO fantasy series, spoke about the royal visit during an interview for popular YouTube series, First We Feast .

“She didn’t necessarily refuse, no one said, ‘Sit on that chair because it is going to be funny,‘“ said Williams, 25.

Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of Game of Thrones (Photo by Jonathan Porter - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She recalled: “She sort if looked at it and said, “That doesn’t look very comfortable.”‘

Queen Elizabeth II and her late husband met with the cast and crew of the popular HBO show, and although she wasn’t allowed to sit on the throne, she was gifted a tiny replica of the Game of Thrones’ Iron Throne.

A man is seen laying flowers in remembrance of the late Queen Elizabeth II outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse on September 12, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Following the death of Her Majesty, on Thursday, Charles III was proclaimed King, and the nation entered a 10-days mourning period, leading up to the monarch’s funeral.