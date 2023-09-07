Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 last year at the age of 96 after a 70 year reign.

Her Majesty died with ‘no regrets’ according to a senior clergyman who was with her at Balmoral in her final days. Queen Elizabeth II died one year ago on September 8 after a 70 year reign as Queen. Senior members of the Royal Family including King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William raced to be at her bedside in the hours before her death.

One year on from her passing, a senior churchman has revealed more about her final days. According to the Right Reverend Dr Iain Greenshields, her Majesty was frail but “mentally sharp” and eager to talk about her father - King George VI.

He told MailOnline: "It would be normal for a Moderator to talk about matters of faith but I was very interested in how much she wanted to talk about her own. It was her Platinum Jubilee year and so she was looking back. She had remarkable recall. She had no regrets and was very much at peace. She also mentioned her father - George VI - and the great influence his faith had on her.”

Dr Greenshields admits he was surprised to still carry out his visit after finding the Queen frailer than before. However, he was told the Queen was determined for him to be there in order to deliver a sermon at Crathie Church.

During his three nights at Balmoral, Dr Greenshieldssaid there were just six members at dinner. These included Sophie Wessex, the Princess Royal and her husband, Commander Sir Timothy Laurence, John Warren, the Queen’s horse trainer and racing manager, and the Queen herself.

During his stay, The Queen opened up to the small party during the final meals, speaking of her love of Scotland and Balmoral, as well as her faith, something she continued to talk of privately with him.

After finding out the news of her death, Dr Greenshields said: “After she died, I thought of my mother and how she, too, had spoken about her faith just before she died and that normally she would never do so.

"So, I do wonder if people, even subconsciously, are getting ready for the end. It’s also very common when people are dying to reflect on their parents, as the Queen did. She also mentioned an American religious leader who had a big impact on her and although she didn’t mention his name - and I didn’t interrupt to ask - I did wonder if it was Billy Graham, whom she met."