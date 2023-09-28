Telling news your way
Rami Baitiéh: Who is the former Carrefour France boss taking over as CEO of Morrisons? - career timeline

In just two months, Rami Baitiéh will take over as CEO of the supermarket giant Morrisons.

Will Millar
By Will Millar
2 minutes ago
UK supermarket group Morrisons has announced that Rami Baitiéh will take over as CEO with current boss David Potts standing down after nine years at the helm. Morrisons’ chair and senior adviser to CD&R, Sir Terry Leahy, described the former Carrefour France boss as an “exceptionally talented and highly capable leader”.

Speaking on his decision to join the company, Baitiéh said: “Morrisons holds a special place for shoppers across the UK, and I am honoured to be joining the business to help build on the strong links the company has with its loyal customers and the communities where it operates.

“As a manufacturer, wholesaler and seller of food, Morrisons is uniquely positioned to grow in the coming years while remaining deeply focused on customer satisfaction.

“I also want to acknowledge the talented and hard-working members of the Morrisons team that continue to make Morrisons an employer of choice in Britain.

“Our people are our great strength and I see tremendous opportunity for team development in the coming months and years. I look forward to building on David’s strong legacy of always putting shoppers first and thank him for his help in the transition.”

But who is the French CEO taking over the UK supermarket giant?

Who is Rami Baitiéh?

Rami Baitiéh is a 53-year-old French businessman of Lebanese heritage.

According to his LinkedIn, Baitiéh graduated with a degree in Accounting and finance from Compiègne Business School ESCC in 1995. In 2012, he obtained a post-graduate Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Quebec in Montreal.

Rami Baitiéh, formerly the Chief Executive of Carrefour France, has today been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Morrisons. He will succeed David Potts who has been Morrisons CEO for nine years. (Photo supplied by Morrisons)Rami Baitiéh, formerly the Chief Executive of Carrefour France, has today been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Morrisons. He will succeed David Potts who has been Morrisons CEO for nine years. (Photo supplied by Morrisons)
Rami Baitiéh career

Baitiéh joined the Carrefour Group in 1995 after he graduated from business school. He served in various roles in the company including stores, merchandise, IT, and supply chain departments in France, Romania and Poland. His first executive role at the company came in 2015, when he was appointed as Director of the Taiwan division.

In 2018, he was appointed the Executive Director of Carrefour Argentina and then Executive Director of Carrefour Spain in May 2019. His latest stint in charge of Carrefour France - a tenure which began in June 2020 - saw him lead 150,000 employees across 5,800 stores. 

Baitiéh stepped down from his role at Carrefour France and will succeed David Potts as CEO of Morrisons in November 2023. According to The Guardian, Baitiéh will be tasked with trying to rebuild Morrisons’ share of the market, after Aldi pushed it down to fifth.

