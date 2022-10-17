The media personality faces an estimated £1.5 million in legal costs after losing her defamation case against Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy has revealed she spent the night at Leicester Children’s Hospital on Saturday, 15 October.

The 40-year-old media personality and WAG took to Instagram to thank hospital staff for “taking such good care” and described them as “amazing”.

Sharing the news with her 400,000 followers, she wrote: “A big thank you to the staff @leicestershospitals Children’s A&E for taking such good care of us last night. You are amazing.”

Rebekah shares three children with Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, Sofia, seven, Finley, four, and two-year-old Olivia. She also has 17-year-old Megan and Taylor, 11, from previous relationships.

Rebekah Vardy arrives at Royal Courts of Justice. Image: Dan Kitwood/Ketty

She met Jamie Vardy in 2014 when she was hired to plan his 27th birthday party at the Viper Rooms nightclub in Sheffield.

The couple tied the knot at Cheshire’s Peckforton Castle in 2016.

Rebekah, whose reputation has taken a big hit after a recent legal battle, didn’t reveal which one of her children was taken to the hospital.

The star faces an estimated £1.5 million in legal costs after losing her defamation case against her fellow footballer’s wife, Coleen Rooney, earlier this year.

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy leaving the Royal Courts Of Justice, London. Credit: PA

The High Court ruled that Mrs Rooney’s viral social media post claiming her former friend was leaking her private information to the press was “substantially true”.

According to court documents, she must also make an initial payment of £800,000 to Mrs Rooney, 36, by 15 November.

The high-profile celebrity court case dubbed “Wagatha Christie” is set to be the topic of a two-part Channel 4 drama.

It is set to air later this year and will star Natalia Tena as Rebekah Vardy and Chanel Cresswell as Colleen Rooney.

Chanel Cresswell as Coleen Rooney, Michael Sheen as David Sherborne, Natalia Tena is Rebekah Vardy, and Simon Coury as Hugh Tomlinson (Credit: Channel 4)

Michael Sheen will play David Sherborne, Coleen Rooney’s high-profile barrister, while Simon Coury plays Rebekah’s barrister, Hugh Tomlinson.

They’re joined by Dion Lloyd (The Light in the Hall) as Wayne Rooney and Márton Nagyszokolyai (Shadow and Bone) as Jamie Vardy.