Rebekah Vardy thanks ‘amazing’ staff at Leicester Children’s A&E after night in hospital
The media personality faces an estimated £1.5 million in legal costs after losing her defamation case against Coleen Rooney
Rebekah Vardy has revealed she spent the night at Leicester Children’s Hospital on Saturday, 15 October.
The 40-year-old media personality and WAG took to Instagram to thank hospital staff for “taking such good care” and described them as “amazing”.
Sharing the news with her 400,000 followers, she wrote: “A big thank you to the staff @leicestershospitals Children’s A&E for taking such good care of us last night. You are amazing.”
Rebekah shares three children with Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, Sofia, seven, Finley, four, and two-year-old Olivia. She also has 17-year-old Megan and Taylor, 11, from previous relationships.
She met Jamie Vardy in 2014 when she was hired to plan his 27th birthday party at the Viper Rooms nightclub in Sheffield.
The couple tied the knot at Cheshire’s Peckforton Castle in 2016.
Rebekah, whose reputation has taken a big hit after a recent legal battle, didn’t reveal which one of her children was taken to the hospital.
The star faces an estimated £1.5 million in legal costs after losing her defamation case against her fellow footballer’s wife, Coleen Rooney, earlier this year.
The High Court ruled that Mrs Rooney’s viral social media post claiming her former friend was leaking her private information to the press was “substantially true”.
According to court documents, she must also make an initial payment of £800,000 to Mrs Rooney, 36, by 15 November.
The high-profile celebrity court case dubbed “Wagatha Christie” is set to be the topic of a two-part Channel 4 drama.
It is set to air later this year and will star Natalia Tena as Rebekah Vardy and Chanel Cresswell as Colleen Rooney.
Michael Sheen will play David Sherborne, Coleen Rooney’s high-profile barrister, while Simon Coury plays Rebekah’s barrister, Hugh Tomlinson.
They’re joined by Dion Lloyd (The Light in the Hall) as Wayne Rooney and Márton Nagyszokolyai (Shadow and Bone) as Jamie Vardy.
The official Channel 4 synopsis says the series “recreates the high drama, high stakes High Court defamation case that followed, a case that had a huge impact on the lives of the two women at its heart and catapulted the two sparring legal teams into the spotlight, where much like Rooney and Vardy, their every move in the courtroom was dissected and scrutinised in the press”.