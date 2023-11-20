Adele has reportedly confirmed her marriage to fiance, Rich Paul - so who is he?

Adele reportedly confirmed her marriage with fiance, Rich Paul.

Adele allegedly confirmed she is 'married' to husband Rich Paul this week, according to audience members who sat behind her at Alan Carr's comedy show in Los Angeles. Adele went public with Paul in July 2021 and the pair were rumoured to have been engaged when Adele was spotted with a large diamond on her finger at the 2022 BRIT Awards.

Starting the news to Deuxmoi, the two audience members said the 35-year-old superstar referred to Paul as her 'husband'. One onlooker said: “I was at Alan Carr's comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did’.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second audience member added: “When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled ‘I did’. Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended.” But who is Adele's husband Rich Paul? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Rich Paul?

Rich is an American sports agent from Cleveland who has managed NBA stars such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons. Rich's career began by selling vintage basketball jerseys out the back of his car, before he met LeBron in 2002 and started working at his agent's company - Creative Artist Agency.

After working with LeBron's agent's company Creative Artist Agency for a decade, the 41-year-old founded his own agency, Klutch Sports Group, in 2022. With a reported net worth exceeding $100 million (£80 million), he has brokered contract deals exceeding $1 billion (£801 million) between his clients and their teams.

While Rich maintains a private personal life, he is a father to three children named Reonna, Richie, and Zane. Meanwhile, his wife Adele, who went through a divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2021 with whom she shares a son named Angelo, recorded net worth of $220 million (£176 million) as of February 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rich, in an interview with E! in 2022, expressed openness to having more children, highlighting a different approach to fatherhood as he has grown older. Adele also expressed her desire for more children in a BBC Radio 4 interview and hinted at the possibility during her appearance on the Graham Norton Show.

How did Rich meet Adele?

Adele and Rich were friends before they began dating in the summer of 2021, having first met at a mutual friend's birthday party. Their romance blossomed after initially being friends, and Adele mentioned in an interview with Vogue that Rich was always there, but she didn't notice him at first.

Adele reportedly confirmed her marriage with fiance, Rich Paul.

The pair have since sparked speculation that they are married after Adele called Rich her husband during her Las Vegas concert in September. A woman in the audience screamed out "Will you marry me," to the singer during the show, as seen in a viral TikTok clip to which she replied: "You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love, and my husband's here tonight.