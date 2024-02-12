Richard Branson: Virgin Group mogul shares images after horror crash which left him with hematoma
Vigrin group founder Richard Branson has revealed that he was involved in a horror cycling accident in Virgin Gorda.
The 73-year-old business mogul shared an image of himself and his friend Alex Wilson following the crash on the Caribbean island sporting some nasty-looking, bloody injuries. He wrote in the caption: "Took quite a big tumble while cycling in Virgin Gorda a little while ago! I hit a pothole and crashed hard, resulting in another hematoma on my hip and a nasty cut elbow, but amazingly nothing broken.
Branson, who is worth around $3billion according to Forbes, added: "We were cycling with Alex Wilson, who fell after me, but thankfully he was ok as well. I’m counting myself very lucky, and thankful for keeping myself active and healthy. After all, the brave may not live forever but the cautious do not live at all!"
It's not the first time Branson has had a cycling accident. In 2021, the businessman was involved in a "colossal" crash in the British Virgin Islands which left him fearing that he had paralysed himself after the brakes on his bicycle failed.
