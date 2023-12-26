Richard Franklin, an actor known for his roles in Emmerdale, has died aged 87.

Richard Franklin, an actor known for his roles in Doctor Who and Emmerdale died in his sleep on Christmas morning at the age of 87, his family have said. Paying tribute, his family said the actor died after fighting long term illness.

In a statement, the family said: "Richard sadly died in his sleep after fighting long term illness. We are deeply saddened by his loss, we will fondly remember him for his generosity, creative spirit and fantastic story telling.

"He is also well remembered outside the family for his long running career in TV and theatre where he delighted audiences of all ages. This gave him great joy and we know his legacy will last."

Franklin, who played Captain Mike Yates in Doctor Who during the 1970s, was a familiar face on British television. His TV journey started as Joe Townsend in Crossroads, and he went on to feature in various shows such as The Saint, The Borgias, and Heartbeat. In the late '80s, he gained recognition as businessman Denis Rigg in Emmerdale.

On Emmerdale, he made 35 appearances before his character met a tragic end, crushed by a runaway bull. Franklin also graced the big screen in movies like Chemical Wedding and had a role in Star Wars Rogue One as scientist Sirro Argonne.

Beyond acting, Franklin actively participated in politics. He initially ran for the Liberal Democrats in the 1992 general election in Sheffield. Subsequently, he stood for the Referendum Party in 1997, ran for UKIP in 2001, and eventually established the Silent Majority Party. Franklin's legacy extends beyond his on-screen performances, showcasing a multi-faceted career in both entertainment and politics.

