The biopic will take an indepth look into the singer’s life - it will cover his rise to fame and fortune and his relationship with the other Take That band members

Robbie Williams has expressed his opinions on the upcoming biopic Better Man - the film is set to feature Take That star Robbie, 48, and will be played by lead actor Jonno Davies.

The film will be a biography into the life and experiences of Robbie - who is from Stoke-on-Trent.

It will be directed by Michael Gracey, known for the 2017 musical The Greatest Showman, which featured huge Hollywood actors like Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya.

Robbie Williams has spoken out about the new biopic based on his life.

Better Man is also set to feature bandmates Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen and Jason Orange and will feature moments from their experiences with Robbie.

The 48-year-old has previously stated that he didn’t “condone” director Michael Gracey for some scenes in the film as the film wasn’t going to ‘hold anything back’ when it came to his wild past.

In a meet and greet with fans in Melbourne, Australia, Robbie said: “There are s*x scenes that I do not condone. I am like, ‘If they must be in there, Michael, then you put them in there.”

“He said that it is a necessity for the script that I get completely naked and I am not sure why as there is one scene where we are in a church and it does not call for it,” he added.

Robbie Williams has recently been discussing the importance of the film portraying him in a positive light.

He hopes that his former bandmates take his biopic postively as according to Williams, a Take That reunion is still open in the air.

In an interview with The Times , Robbie shared more thoughts about his biopic in the film.

He said: “How Take That receives it will have a lot to do with what happens next. If this film was my life from 2010 to 2022, it would be a love letter to Gary Barlow. But I speak in the film how I thought when I was 16, 17, 18.”

He discussed his relationship with his former bandmates describing it as loving and a jovial relationship.

Robbie described himself as the “youngest” and “the runt of the litter.”

The singer doesn’t wish to go into old wounds from his past insisting he didn’t want to “restrict” himself from the truth.

Robbie described how he can’t rewrite everyone featured to be “lovely.”

Williams has been hinting that Take That could possibly perform together again during their 30th anniversary.

Gary Barlow confirmed in an interview with Smooth Radio that Take That is set to return on tour in 2023.

However, when asked what bandmates would return, Gary said that Mark Owen and Howard Donald would return and they would be a trio.

The group tried to convince former bandmate Jason Orange but he showed no interest in returning to the group.

Robbie is also unlikely to be featured for the line-up and a full reunion seems to be getting more and more unlikely.