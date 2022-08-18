Rose Ayling-Ellis is set to depart EastEnders this autumn after her two-year stint as Frankie Lewis.

Rose Ayling-Ellis is set to depart Albert Square later this year, after her two-year stint as Frankie Lewis.

The 27-year-old is the first deaf actress to play a regular deaf character on the BBC show and will leave Eastenders this autumn after many big storylines.

After joining the cast in May 2020, Rose’s character discovered she was the daughter of Mick Carter following his abuse as a child and her sibling rivalry with half-sister Nancy Carter.

Speaking of leaving, Rose said: “It’s been incredibly special to be EastEnders’ first regular deaf actor.

“I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges.

Rose Ayling-Ellis attending the Virgin BAFTA TV Awards 2022, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

“I will always treasure my time on the show and all the incredible people I have worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor these last two years and given me so many amazing memories.

“I am excited for viewers to see Frankie’s exit storyline; I think it’s a really important one that will hit home for lots of people.”

Rose, who has been deaf since birth, first discovered her passion for acting on a filming weekend run by the National Deaf Children’s Society.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice won Strictly in 2021 (image: PA)

Audiences may know Rose not only from her time as Frankie Lewis on EastEnders, but from when she won BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing with Giovanni Pernice, last year.

Over 11 million people tuned in to watch Rose be crowned Strictly champion 2021, in which she danced a lyrical piece capturing what it is like to be deaf.

EastEnders’ Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw took to social media to share his thoughts on Rose’s departure.

Chris said: “I have only had the pleasure to work with Rose for a short time but she has always been an incredible asset to EastEnders; not just as a phenomenal actor, but as an amazing company member too.

“As part of the Carter family, Rose has shone in important narratives such as discovering she’s Mick Carter’s daughter as a result of child abuse; and she will soon tackle the important issue highlighting women’s safety on the streets.