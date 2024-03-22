Fans have been given a glimpse inside Kate Middleton's family home in an Instagram video. Photo by Getty Images.

Before Kate Middleton became a princess, she grew up with his family; parents Carole and Michael and siblings Pippa and James.

Fans have been given a glimpse of the Middleton house in a video posted by James, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales. He created a video to promote his dog food brand Ella & Co, and filmed inside Bucklebury Manor - the Middleton family home.

The video was published back in August 2020 when James and his now-wife, Alizee Thevenet, were spending lockdown at Carole and Michael's home - but fans are still enjoying taking a look inside the property almost four years later. In the video, James was joined by his black spaniel Ella, whom the brand was named after, and he spoke about apples and how beneficial they can be for dogs and humans.

In the background, warm cream tiling could be seen along with other neutral shades on the walls. It appears that the Middleton's are fans of classic, cottage decor. The rustic farmhouse feel of the kitchen is enhanced by the various items that are visible behind James; the wicker basket, colourful pottery, a chicken-shaped egg timer, and stove-top black kettle.

The Bucklebury Manor kitchen also appears to feature a timeless aga cooker, while the cream-toned tiles are decorated with farm animals, such as chickens and cows, embossed into them. You can see the video for yourself above.