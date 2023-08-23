It was all about A-level results last week and now it is the turn of GCSEs. Discover which member of the royal family received the best results

Preparing for any exams is always a stressful experience, whether you have been revising for months or crammed the night before. Whilst pupils up and down the country are discovering their GCSE results, PeopleWorld was wondering how the royal family fared in their exams.

Contrary to Prince William’s three A-levels, Geography (A). Art (B) and Biology, grade C, It is not know the specific grades the Prince attained in his GCSEs, it is just known that he left Eton College with 12. His younger brother Prince Harry gained 11 GCSEs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for Catherine, Princess of Wales, who achieved a B in English and two As in Maths and Art for her A-levels, she gained 11 GCSEs when she was a pupil at Marlborough College in Wiltshire. Her father in law, King Charles sat O-Levels, the precursor to GCSEs and gained five.

King Charles’s sister, Princess Anne, who attended Benenden School in Kent, gained six O-Levels, the same as Prince Andrew. Out of the four children of the late Queen Elizabeth 11, Prince Edward achieved the most O-Levels, and attained nine in total.