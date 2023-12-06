Russell Hargreaves: talkSPORT presenter dies aged 45

Commentator for talkSPORT radio, Russell Hargreaves, has died at the age of 45, the station has announced. In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, it said: "We’re deeply saddened to tell you that Russell Hargreaves has passed away. Russ was a talented commentator, news reader and reporter for our network. But he was much more than that. A much loved friend and colleague to so many. We’re devastated by his passing. RIP, Russ."

Tributes have since flooded for the commentator, who is known for his coverage on football, rugby and golf. A close friend of Russ, talkSPORT's rugby reporter Andrew McKenna or popularly known as 'Macca', the pair would travel together to various notable events including World Cups, British Lions tours and England games.

In an emotional tribute to his friend, McKenna said: “Russ is a man who I’m honoured to have called a colleague and a friend. The six weeks together in New Zealand were great fun, but very hard work. Every three days or so, you’re packing up and moving on, usually in the early morning so we could broadcast in the evening into the Breakfast shows back home from the new location," he said.

“We did a show every day, in some odd places, and at very odd hours, but I don’t remember ever hearing him grumble or complain about being tired (I know I did!). He got the rough end of the stick too – as our pitchside reporter he was stationed behind the posts.

"If you’ve seen the footage of the second Test in Wellington, you’ll know it was played in a virtual monsoon, but Russ was still out there. In truth, I don’t know why, it was so wet his kit had actually stopped working! He could have come back to the commentary box, but he didn’t – he had a job to do and he did it. That was his way, and I respected him so much for it.

“My abiding memory of him, though, will be of a man skilled in so many different areas of broadcasting, able to switch effortlessly, and deliver in all of them equally well. With the way the industry is changing, we may not see his like again.”

Fellow broadcaster Matt Scott said: "Terrible, terrible news. This industry loses a true professional, but more importantly, the world loses one of its most genuine and likeable people. Sending deep sympathies to the family and friends he leaves behind. RIP, Russ.".

Meanwhile, head of talkSPORT, Liam Fisher said Hargreaves will be much missed by everyone. He said: "Russ was always a wonderful professional who, whenever he came on air, gave brilliant energy and insight. A regular on our rugby and golf coverage he was also part of talkSPORT International delivering superb commentaries to our overseas partners," Fisher said.

"He was a broadcaster always well researched who would make every effort to deliver a two-way, match report or live presentation no matter the time of day and give the listeners exactly what they needed. He had a real flair for getting to the heart of the story and educating both the armchair fan and those who lived and breathed the sport he was discussing.

"He provided a great example of the necessity of putting the work in beforehand to reap the benefits on air. Beyond his professional work, he would pride himself on having time for people, asking about them and their family. His friendliness made him a very approachable guy who will be much missed."

Kathryn Anastasi, now Deputy Head of talkSPORT, said: “Russ was such an amazing man. His contribution to talkSPORT's rugby coverage really has been fantastic over the years. He has been our England correspondent covering all of the England games and more recently commentator on the Ireland matches in the Autumn Nations Series, and I know all of his colleagues on those commentaries have so many warm words and stories about him.

“Russ also travelled out to New Zealand with me and the rugby team for the Lions Tour of New Zealand in 2017. We spent two months travelling around the country together and he was such a good colleague and travel companion out there. Nothing was ever too much trouble for him, and his enthusiasm for what we were doing was infectious. It got us through some long, hard work days.

“There were some really fun moments on tour outside of rugby. In Christchurch, we went punting on the river Avon, and Russ recorded a colour piece whilst guiding the boat. How he didn't end up in the water I'll never know.

“We went to Hobbiton and were shown around the film set there which was amazing, and it was very funny to see Russ dressed up as a hobbit in the pub they have there. When we were in Wellington, we found out suddenly that the Lions had changed their media plans in Queenstown the next day and we weren't going to be there in time on our flights, so Russ volunteered to get an earlier flight to Dunedin and drive across the mountains to make it in time. Legend.